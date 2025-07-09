Danny Jones’ marriage ‘at a crossroads’ as wife Georgia ‘can’t forgive him’ after Maura Higgins kiss

Four months ago, Danny Jones and wife Georgia hit headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed sharing a kiss with Maura Higgins.

At the time, Georgia temporarily moved out of their new family home, and the pair spent some time apart. But not long later, she moved back in.

But it wasn’t until recently that Georgia had even posted a photo of Danny following the scandal. And while her sharing a Father’s Day post for him may have indicated things were on the mend, it seems that may not be the actual case.

Danny and Georgia have been married since 2014 (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Danny and Georgia just ‘playing nice’

According to Heat Magazine, Danny and Georgia are struggling to make their marriage work after everything they’ve been through. It’s believed they are facing a “crossroads” as “neither of them seem happy” amid fears they’ll split.

A source alleged: “Friends have advised them to put on a united front for the sake of their family, but both of them are over it. They want to make it work, but don’t know how.

“Georgia can’t forgive him for the incident with Maura, so they’re playing nice for the public in order to protect their brands and make sure their income isn’t affected.”

It seems with the upcoming McFly Vs Busted tour approaching, there is pressure for them to figure things out. Friends told the outlet that Danny doesn’t want to be worrying about the drama as it could impact his performances.

This was reportedly the case at the Summertime Ball in June, with the source adding that Danny “seemed quiet” as his “mind was somewhere else”.

But along with Danny Jones and wife Georgia not wanting negativity, it seems the rest of his McFly bandmates also “don’t want any” drama ahead of their UK and Ireland tour.

Danny has apologised for the kiss with Love Island star Maura (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins kiss scandal

Back in March, Danny Jones was filmed having a drunken kiss with Maura Higgins at the BRITs after-party.

In the days after, reports suggested that the pair partied until 6am together that night. Danny’s wife remained at home with their son, Cooper, seven.

While Maura has never acknowledged the kiss, Danny posted an apology to his wife and son on his Instagram. He wrote: “I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we will continue to deal with this privately.”

Recently, Danny has shared some Instagram Stories which has his wife Georgia tagged in them. But the couple haven’t been pictured together since they held ‘crisis talks’ immediately after it happened.

