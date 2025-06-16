Danny Jones’ wife Georgia in tears as she admits ‘I felt like a failure’ in first TV appearance since Maura Higgins kiss

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia appeared in a pre-recorded segment on This Morning today (June 16) to discuss her battle with postnatal depression.

It was Georgia’s first TV appearance since her marriage was rocked by her husband’s drunken kiss with Maura Higgins at the BRITs.

The ceremony took place back in February, with Danny and Georgia locked in crisis talks over the future of their marriage.

Over the weekend, Georgia took to social media to share a Father’s Day post – the first featuring Danny Jones since the scandal.

And, today, she appeared in a film on This Morning detailing her struggle with postnatal depression following the birth of the couple’s son, Cooper, seven.

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia in TV return

Speaking in the film, Georgia emotionally discussed her 18-month struggle with postnatal depression.

Georgia told viewers: “Cooper is our absolute world, and it’s hard to imagine, but the immense love I have for him now wasn’t there right from the beginning.

“The hardest part for me was just that, becoming Mum. It was the initial entrance of Cooper into the world and how I felt. It wasn’t that instant gushy: ‘Oh my gosh, I love my baby so much.’ And I think because I didn’t feel that, I then put so much pressure on myself.”

She added: “I was just not the best person to be around because I was just low.”

Tearfully, Georgia then said: “I felt like I was failing at being a mum, really failing at being a mum, and I didn’t want that. Nothing in me wanted to feel the way I was feeling. You try and you try, each day you wake up and you’re like: ‘Okay, hopefully I’ll feel better today.’ And then you don’t. Then you’re like: ‘Why? What’s wrong with me?'”

She explained: “I had postnatal depression and despite trying to mask it, those closest to me knew I wasn’t coping. Danny definitely noticed that I wasn’t myself. What he found hard was that he couldn’t fix it and he didn’t know how to solve the problem.”

Georgia then shared that she decided to seek help and it was “the best thing” she’s ever done.

“After 18 months of struggling in silence, I finally reached out. I went to therapy and honestly, it was the best thing I’ve ever done,” she concluded.

What happened with Maura Higgins and Danny Jones?

Maura Higgins and Danny met when they both signed up for the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity… – and fans quickly spotted their chemistry. Fast forward a few months, and the pair found themselves on a boozy night out at the BRIT Awards.

With Georgia at home, Danny enjoyed a lads’ night with McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher. However, in the early hours of the morning, married dad-of-one Danny was caught on video kissing Maura.

Maura has still not addressed the kiss (and here’s why!). Danny, however, took to social media to share an apology to Georgia.

Father’s Day post

This weekend, to mark Father’s Day, she shared a picture of herself and her dad, and a picture of Cooper with Danny. She turned the comments off on the post. And simply captioned it: “For the dads. Happy Father’s Day.”

