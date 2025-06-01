This Morning is reportedly keen to sign up Danny Jones‘ wife Georgia and make her a regular on the ITV show.

Georgia, 38, is a popular mum influencer and podcast host. She shares a son Cooper – born in 2018 – with her McFly star husband Danny, 39.

And now, it’s been claimed that Georgia – who has been open about her mental health struggles after giving birth – has recently impressed ITV bosses.

So much so, that they now hope she will “become the new face” of This Morning.

Georgia is reportedly set for a This Morning stint (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This Morning impressed with Danny Jones’ wife

Georgia Jones is a model and influencer. She also hosts the Make Time 2 Play Podcast and co-hosts the podcast Mum’s The World with Kelsey Parker.

And according to sources, Georgia’s interviewing skills and openness have caught the attention of the bosses at This Morning.

“She has interviewed other mums who have experienced post Natal depression and is very open herself,” an insider told The Sun.

They added: “Producers are hopeful that if the collaboration goes well Georgia will become a new face of the show.

“She has a really successful podcast and a loyal following which is ideal for helping to boost viewing figures.”

ED! has contacted ITV and Georgia’s representatives for comment.

Danny and Maura shared a ‘drunken kiss’ earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny and Maura’s ‘drunken kiss’

Georgia’s reported new TV career move comes months after Danny was allegedly caught kissing Maura Higgins; his I’m A Celeb co-star.

Danny and Maura, 34, shared a ‘drunken kiss’ at a BRIT Awards after-party, while Georgia was reportedly at home with their son.

The story escalated further when the pair were spotted sharing wine at London’s Nobu Hotel until 6am.

Following public backlash, Danny issued an apology. The singer expressed remorse for putting Georgia in such a humiliating position.

Danny and wife Georgia

The couple has remained tight-lipped about the current state of their relationship. However, Georgia previously spoke on her podcast about the differences between men and women.

“I think women think a certain way. And I think men just don’t think a certain way, which is fine,” she said.

“We are different; we are. I think that is the problem. I think we both need to realise that the other one doesn’t think that way.”

