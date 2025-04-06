Maura Higgins is reportedly set to make a return to TV for the first time since the Danny Jones ‘kiss’ scandal.

The Irish star, 34, and McFly singer Danny, 39, were embroiled in a scandal last month after reportedly sharing a kiss after the BRITS.

Maura and Danny sparked controversy last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maura Higgins to make TV return

Since the kiss scandal went down, Maura has kept a relatively low profile.

Whilst Danny has addressed the incident – and issued a grovelling apology to his wife of 10 years, Georgia – Maura hasn’t spoken about it.

The star jetted off to the US for a shoot with Oh Polly in the aftermath of the “kiss”.

Last week, she gave her first interview since the scandal. However, she still hasn’t addressed the incident.

Now, the TV star is reportedly set to make a return to TV – but those expecting her to speak out about Danny and their incident after the BRITS will be sorely disappointed.

Maura is set to star on a primetime BBC show (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Danny Jones ‘kiss’ to be ‘off limits’ on TV return

According to The Sun, Maura will be making her TV return on Blankety Blank.

She’s opening herself up to ribbing and scrutiny.

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “Since that unfortunate incident, Maura’s kept to modelling jobs and posting glossy social media videos, but this will be her first TV appearance.

“She’s opening herself up to ribbing and scrutiny, but the BBC has ensured the drunken kiss stays off-limits because it’s a family show.”

ED! has contacted the BBC and Maura’s reps for comment.

Maura Higgins gives first interview since Danny Jones kiss

Last week, Maura gave her first interview since the kiss scandal.

Speaking to Noctis Magazine, Maura reflected on her life, career, and stint on I’m A Celebrity.

Speaking about her time on the show, Maura said: “I still cannot believe that I did it, and I embraced it, and I smiled the whole way through. Even when the hunger got so much and the migraines from the lack of sugar and caffeine and those days when you just didn’t have the energy, I just embraced it.”

She also opened up about the terrifying trial that saw her in a cage full of enormous spiders.

“I was battling with my brain, I was like, Maura, you can do it. No, I can’t. Yes, you can. No, I can’t. It was a fight, and the fact that I did it, I really learned, you can do anything that you put your mind to,” she said.

