I’m A Celeb star Maura Higgins has given a new interview since her kiss scandal with Danny Jones hit headlines.

The Irish star, 34, jetted off to the US in the aftermath of the scandal and has yet to address the situation…

Maura has given a new interview (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Maura in new interview since Danny Jones kiss scandal

Last month, during an afterparty at the BRITS, Danny and Maura were spotted reportedly sharing a kiss.

Danny is married and has a son with his wife of 10 years, Georgia. He has since addressed the kiss, apologising to his family for the situation he put them in.

Meanwhile, Maura jetted off to LA to take part in an “exciting shoot”. She hasn’t addressed the kiss at all.

Now, a month on, Maura has given a new interview since the kiss scandal.

Speaking with Noctis magazine, Maura spoke about her life and career. She also spoke about her stint on I’m A Celebrity last year, which is where she first met Danny…

Maura Higgins talks ‘overcoming fears’ on I’m A Celeb

Speaking to the mag, Maura explained that she’d gone on the show to push herself out of her comfort zone.

“Whenever I thought about the show, I always felt that nervous feeling in my belly. I really never thought that I’d ever have the courage to do it, but last year was all about stepping out of my comfort zone in my career. I did my very first podcast that year as well, where I opened up. That’s something that I really struggled with. And I just thought, I’m going to push myself,” she said.

“I still cannot believe that I did it, and I embraced it, and I smiled the whole way through. Even when the hunger got so much and the migraines from the lack of sugar and caffeine and those days when you just didn’t have the energy, I just embraced it,” she then continued.

Maura gushed over her time in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Maura Higgins on I’m A Celeb stint

The Love Island star then continued, saying she’d “loved every single part” of her time on the show.

She added that she felt “so lucky” to be part of the 2024 cast before branding it a “wonderful experience”.

Maura then went on to highlight the spider trial as a difficult moment, admitting she’d never felt “fear” like it.

She then added that she was “battling” with her brain during her time in the spider cage.

“I was battling with my brain, I was like, Maura, you can do it. No, I can’t. Yes, you can. No, I can’t. It was a fight, and the fact that I did it, I really learned, you can do anything that you put your mind to,” she said.

