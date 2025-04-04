Pete Wicks reveals he’s found ‘the right match’ following Maura Higgins ‘split’

TV personality Pete Wicks revealed he has found the “right match” after his “split” from Maura Higgins.

The former TOWIE star has dated many high-profile women in the public eye, from Megan McKenna to Jess Wright. More recently, he dated Maura, whom he reportedly split with in February after he was accused of “cheating”.

Now, in a new interview, the 37-year-old said he has found the “perfect companion”.

Pete Wicks found ‘the right match’ after Maura Higgins ‘split’

Pete, who stars in his For Dog’s Sake series, told the Express that “all dogs could be the perfect companion”. He is the proud owner of two French Bulldogs, Eric and Peggy.

Pete explained: “As far as I’m concerned, it’s about finding the right match. It’s similar to when you’re looking at husbands and wives and whatever else you want, to find the right match for you.

“I think a lot of the time, what the problem is is people going specifically for certain breeds and whatever else that don’t necessarily suit their lifestyle.

He continued: “And for me, dogs are better than people. They always have been and they always will be because all they want is love, and what you give them in love, they give back to you tenfold.”

The former Strictly contestant insisted he loves “every dog”, stating: “It’s not just about rescue or any specific breed”.

For Dog’s Sake series two

Following the huge success of the first series of For Dog’s Series, it was announced the show has been renewed for a second.

“The show got a great reception when it aired earlier this year, and not just because he was still basking in the afterglow of Strictly,” an insider told The Sun.

“Many viewers compared For Dog’s Sake to show For The Love of Dogs, and said he was a worthy successor to the late, great Paul O’Grady who hosted the ITV show. They noticed how it was obvious just how much Pete adores canines through the four-part series.”

