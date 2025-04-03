TOWIE cast member Pete Wicks is reported to have bagged a second series of his TV show For Dogs’ Sake.

Earlier this year Pete, 37, hosted four episodes of the programme for U&W. It was filmed at the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Basildon, Essex.

Now, according to reports, the former Strictly Come Dancing fave will front another run of the show after commissioners were pleased with the initial series.

Paul O’Grady sadly passed away two years ago (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond under fire

Furthermore, a telly insider is said to have compared the reality TV veteran to showbiz legend Paul O’Grady. He presented 11 series of For The Love Of Dogs on ITV before his passing in March 2023.

This Morning star Alison Hammond subsequently took over the reins from Paul as host, but has been slammed by some unhappy viewers on social media.

Alison later hit back at the haters, suggesting they switch off if they don’t want to watch. But negative remarks about her have persisted online.

Some viewers criticise Alison Hammond on social media (Credit: ITV)

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake news update

A source is reported to have told The Sun about Pete: “The show got a great reception when it aired earlier this year. And not just because he was still basking in the afterglow of Strictly.

Many viewers compared For Dogs’ Sake to For The Love Of Dogs.

“Many viewers compared For Dogs’ Sake to show For The Love Of Dogs, and said he was a worthy successor to the late, great Paul O’Grady who hosted the ITV show.”

Stirring the pot, the unnamed insider is said to have added: “It will be interesting news for ITV, as it has just launched a second series of For The Love Of Dogs under new host Alison Hammond.”

ED! has approached a representative for Pete Wicks for comment.

‘Pete would’ve been perfect’

When For The Love Of Dogs returned to ITV with a new, 13th series earlier this week, detractors of Alison frequently brought Pete’s name up as their preferred alternative to present the programme.

“You need a different host ASAP. Take a look at Pete Wicks For Dogs’ Sake’. He would’ve been perfect to take over from our darling Paul #FLOD,” one X user sniped.

Another suggested: “Surely someone like Pete Wicks would be a better host of For The Love Of Dogs.”

And a third claimed: “The presenter should be Pete Wicks or the Crufts presenter Radzi Chinyanganya. Both of these are dynamic talented presenters who love dogs. I’ve taken the advice that Alison gave us last season. She said: ‘If you don’t want to watch, don’t watch.’ Thanks Alison, I won’t watch!”

ED! readers also voted in an exclusive online poll, with a huge 87% of respondents backing hunky Pete to take over from Alison.

For The Love Of Dogs with Alison Hammond continues on ITV1 next Tuesday, April 8, at 8.30pm.

