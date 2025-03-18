6 signs Danny Jones and wife Georgia could split following kiss scandal: ’This could be the first step towards divorce’

Danny Jones and I’m A Celeb campmate Maura Higgins were recently filmed sharing a kiss at the BRITs after-party, which has led to his wife, Georgia, moving out.

Danny and Georgia have been married since 2014, and share a seven year-old son, Cooper. But since the video emerged, it has been reported that the pair have been in ‘crisis talks’. And, over the weekend, Georgia reportedly moved out of their home.

While Georgia was still wearing her wedding ring in recent photographs, many can’t help but wonder if Danny and Georgia were already in the process of separating when it all happened, after spotting a series of worrying ‘signs’.

Now a relationship expert has weighed in on whether or not they have a chance of reconciliation.

Is there hope for Danny Jones and wife Georgia?

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Louella Alderson, relationship expert at So Syncd speaking on behalf of Mecca Bingo, told us what she thinks the future will look like for the married couple.

She revealed: “Georgia moving out of the family home is a significant step that suggests she is taking time to process what happened and asses the future of their relationship.

As the situation is still so raw, it’s likely Georgia is taking the opportunity to evaluate her emotions.

“As the situation is still so raw, it’s likely Georgia is taking the opportunity to evaluate her emotions and figure out what she wants. It’s common in the aftermath of infidelity for the person who has been cheated on to experience a range of conflicting feelings.”

Louella believed that by taking space the pair can “reflect on what went wrong” and how they want their relationship to be moving forward.

But with fans speculating the pair have secretly split, let’s have a look at all the evidence to back it up. From solo parenting comments to marriage changes, here are all of the signs Danny and Georgia could be heading for a breakup…

1. Danny’s I’m A Celebrity comments

Throughout I’m A Celeb, one thing was a constant in Danny’s journey; his son Cooper.

Quite often in the jungle, he would talk about how Cooper was the one who got him through certain things in his life. And how he wanted to be the best dad he could be for him.

But fans couldn’t help but notice how wife Georgia wasn’t always mentioned.

2. Danny Jones’ wife Georgia on ‘solo parenting’

While Danny was in Australia, Georgia was in the process of moving their family into their new home. And she took to her Instagram Stories to share how hard it had been on her.

Then, in an interview, Georgia opened up, saying that she felt like she was “solo parenting” without Danny. And she said that she believed she was the one who deserved the praise instead of Danny in the jungle.

Speaking on the Made By Mamma’s Podcast, Georgia said: “Danny was in the jungle. I held down the fort. Everyone kept coming up to me saying how amazing he was doing. I was like: ‘I’m doing amazing.’ I would love to be mindful in a jungle.”

3. Georgia heads on a solo trip while Danny stays with son

Not long after Danny returned from the jungle, instead of spending time catching up, Georgia headed off on a solo trip.

At the time she updated her followers on Instagram telling them how she needed “time away” after the stress of “solo parenting”.

Danny acknowledged her trip on Rob Beckett’s podcast, Parenting Hell, one week before the BRITs scandal.

He said: “When I got back, my wife was like: ‘I think I just need to go away to a hut myself for a few days.’ I said go and take yourself away and have a few days. You know what it was like, she was overwhelmed. It got too much for her, I could see it in her. I was like: ‘You just need to go away.’”

While she was away, Danny started sharing images on his Instagram Stories of himself and Cooper on days out.

Georgia previously revealed their sexless marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

4. Resurfaced comments from Danny Jones’ wife on sexless marriage

Since the Danny and Maura video released, a lot of previous comments that Danny and Georgia made about their relationship have come back to light. Specifically about their private life.

Georgia previously revealed that the couple endured a period where they didn’t have sex following Cooper’s birth. And added that Danny didn’t want to have sex with her while she was pregnant.

She said: “We didn’t have sex for a year at one stage because after you have a baby you’re healing. And after two months into getting pregnant, we didn’t have sex. I do think when you’re not getting on very well with your other half, I know that we just need to have sex.”

Danny also made a comment to Rob Beckett on how they initially wanted more children. But after a few years of having Cooper, and staying in London, they realised they weren’t going to have any more.

5. Social media returns

While Georgia hasn’t directly acknowledged the scandal – unlike Danny – she has since returned to social media. But she completely skipped Danny’s birthday.

Her first post back was a black-and-white picture of their son. And then she has since posted an image of a flower. However, she has turned her Instagram comments off. Usually, she would post a tribute for Danny on his birthday, with this being one of the only years she has missed.

However, Danny’s social media return was to publicly apologise to his wife and family for what happened. And he informed his followers that they were “continuing” to work through the situation.

6. Georgia moves out of new home

Despite spending so much time moving into their new home, reports suggest that Georgia has now moved out. It’s believed she is currently living with her best pal. The day it was reported, Georgia was then spotted having a drink, laughing and smiling with her friends – without Danny.

Relationship expert Louella exclusively told us: “Moving out can also signal that Georgia is emotionally detaching and is preparing to leave the marriage for good. If she feels the trust has been broken or this is part of larger pattern of issues, then this could be the first step towards separation or divorce.”

