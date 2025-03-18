Fears over future of McFly as Danny Jones kiss scandal ‘threatens’ Tom Fletcher’s ‘wholesome family image’

As Danny Jones’ wife Georgia moves out of their home, there are also fears over the future of McFly and what exactly the singer’s BRITs scandal will mean for their future as a band.

Danny was filmed sharing a drunken kiss with I’m A Celebrity co-star Maura Higgins earlier this month. Reports then suggested the pair partied until 6am together at a hotel.

Singer Danny started the night with bandmate Tom Fletcher, who according to reports is feeling humiliated about his association with the scandal. And now an expert has warned that it could lead to “resentment” within the band.

Fears for McFly future are growing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones scandal ‘threatens’ future of McFly

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Relationship Adviser Tautvydas Sutkus at the It’s Me and You Clinic, revealed he believes it threatens the band’s public image.

He told us: “It is a litmus test for McFly’s unity and brand identity. Danny’s kiss with Maura is both a personal misstep and a collision of individual actions with the band’s collective image.

“McFly has long been seen as a wholesome, family-friendly act. And I believe Tom in particular has leaned into that persona. When one member’s behaviour threatens that narrative, it undermines the trust within the group.”

The timing couldn’t be worse.

Tautvydas believes that with McFly’s upcoming tour, the recent scandal threatens to overshadow the music.

McFly are set to embark on their McFly vs Busted tour in September through to November. But with Danny’s current family situation, things could be thrown into chaos.

He explained: “The timing couldn’t be worse, with their upcoming tour. Fans will inevitably question whether the band’s dynamic is strained. Every performance will be scrutinised for signs of tension.

“If Danny’s actions are perceived as selfish or out of sync with the band’s values, it could breed resentment. Especially from Tom, who has the most to lose professionally.”

Tom and Danny have always had a close relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could Danny and Tom’s friendship be in jeopardy?

Tom and Danny have always had a publicly close friendship, with the pair even being co-judges on The Voice – and winning during their very first season together.

However, despite the potential for tension in the band, it doesn’t “have” to be the end of them. But they’ll only move on and repair if they acknowledge the problem and look for a way forward.

“This doesn’t have to be breaking point. Bands that survive scandals do so by addressing the issue head-on, both privately and publicly.”

Tautvydas believes that if the McFly boys rely on each other during this time then they can come through it. But he notes that if they “let their egos and silence dominate” then the “cracks will widen”.

Danny has since publicly apologised to his family for “putting them through this”. And despite being spotted together on a walk, Georgia has since moved out of their home.

