Danny Jones and Maura Higgins’ I’m A Celeb campmate Melvin Odoom shuts down Susanna Reid in awkward GMB appearance

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins’ I’m A Celebrity campmate Melvin Odoom has weighed in on their recent BRITs kiss.

Melvin experienced an extremely awkward appearance on Good Morning Britain today (March 17), as he was grilled over the scandal involving his I’m A Celebrity pals.

Danny and Maura were spotted sharing a ‘drunken kiss’ at the BRITs after-party earlier this month. Since then, Danny’s relationship with his wife has been in crisis. Last night, it was claimed that Georgia has moved out of the family home.

And today, Melvin was asked about the scandal as he appeared on GMB…

Melvin shut down Susanna when she asked about the scandal (Credit: ITV)

Melvin Odoom weighs in on Danny Jones and Maura Higgins’ kiss

The 44 year old is temporarily replacing Richard Arnold as showbiz correspondent on the ITV morning show. And before he could even begin looking at the celebrity news for the day, Susanna Reid wanted to know his thoughts on the scandal.

As Susanna began questioning him, Melvin interrupted her. He said: “First of all, you guys don’t hold back.”

TV presenter Susanna agreed, adding: “Straight in with the hard stories. You know what, it has been on the front of The Sun this morning. And has been developing for a few days.”

She then turned her attention directly to Melvin: “You were in the jungle with both Danny and Maura.”

But Melvin clearly didn’t want to answer the line of questioning and he awkwardly tried to avoid the topic, shutting her down.

It’s not my business. That’s it. That is all I’m saying on it.

He responded: “Well look. The thing is, we have all got a WhatsApp group. And we all got on in the jungle. The other day it was Danny’s birthday and we all wished him a happy birthday.

“In regards to this story – it’s not my business. That’s it. That is all I’m saying on it,” he then added.

When Susanna’s co-host Richard Madeley praised him for his “civilised response”, Melvin also said: “Thank you very much. I got on with everybody. They are lovely guys and I wish them all the best.”

Susanna asks Melvin about Danny Maura scandal (Credit: ITV)

Georgia moves out after scandal

The latest news comes as it’s reported that Georgia has moved out of the family home. As a result, she is now living with best friend Rose Mahon.

The couple have been married for 10 years and share a young son. And, while Georgia has been snapped still wearing her wedding ring, it seems she is taking some time away from Danny to figure out the next steps.

A source alleged: “They’re not together and she is working out what she wants to do. She has been hugely hurt and embarrassed by everything.”

As a result, she’s “told Danny she needed to get away”.

Read more: Why Maura Higgins won’t apologise for Danny Jones ‘kiss’

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins ‘kiss’ timeline Danny Jones and Maura Higgins were spotted appearing to have a drunken kiss at the BRITs after-party earlier this month. In a video obtained by The Sun, the pair were seen getting close and laughing together, before Danny appeared to lean down and kiss Maura. They first met last year in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, where Danny came first place. And the latest scandal has caused a wave of repercussions. So, let’s have a look at what happened. Danny Jones and Maura Higgins kiss at BRITs Fans were gutted when a video of Danny and Maura getting cosy at the BRITs after-party was released. The McFly star has been married to wife Georgia for 10 years, and so many worried about what that would mean for them. It was then revealed that Danny and Maura continued to party at a hotel until 6am – but both left separately. Georgia pulls out of appearance amid ‘crisis talks’ Georgia was due to appear at a Q&A at The Baby Show the weekend after the scandal hit – but pulled out. It was then reported the couple were having “crisis talks” on how to fix their marriage and that they were “keen” to move on from it. But it seemed Georgia felt “humiliated” and “struggled” to accept what her husband had done. The pair were then spotted together, sparking belief that they were beginning to move on from the scandal. Danny Jones breaks silence Danny finally took to Instagram last week to acknowledge the situation. On his stories, he explained: “Sorry it’s taken me a while to post this but I have taken some time to be with those closest to me. “I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much, and we will continue to deal with this privately” Georgia moves out after Danny Jones and Maura kiss This morning it was alleged that Georgia has moved out of their shared out and is staying with her best friend. It’s unknown if the move is permanent or temporary. But Georgia is still wearing her wedding ring. However, sources have alleged that, currently, “they are not together”.

So what do you think of Melvin’s response to the Danny Jones and Maura Higgins kiss? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.