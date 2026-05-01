Stacey Solomon has sparked concern after returning to Instagram, a month on from rumours that her marriage to Joe Swash is under strain.

Joe and Stacey, who tied the knot back in 2022, have been hit with rumours that their marriage is on the rocks in recent months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon sparks concern amid Joe Swash marriage strain rumours

Stacey returned to Instagram for the first time in a month yesterday (Thursday, April 30) as she shared pictures of herself and her children.

Amongst the snaps were pictures of Stacey and her kids sitting in the sun, making cupcakes, playing in the garden, and going for walks.

However, the star failed to share any pictures of her husband Joe.

“A slow April, in our little world…,” she captioned the post.

“Missed coming on here and chatting to you all, but had a lovely April shutting off from the world & just being. Hope you’re all ok.”

Stacey returned to Instagram (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey sparks concern

Taking to the comment section, Stacey’s fans and followers sent their love.

Stacey’s sister, Jemma, shared some love heart emojis in the comments.

“Yay she’s back [heart emoji] we love you Stace xxxxx,” another follower wrote.

“You’ve been so missed, Stacey, but don’t rush back on our account. We’ll always be here,” a third commented.

“We have missed you but you are the most important person in all this – take your time. Your peace is more important than anythin,” another said.

“Lovely to see you Stacey, I was getting a little worried , but family time is so important. Really missed you,” a fifth added.

Joe and Stacey aren’t legally married (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey and Joe spark marriage strain rumours

Recently, Joe and Stacey have sparked concern that their marriage could be on the rocks.

Earlier this year, Stacey was seen without her wedding ring on.

However, Stacey addressed this during an interview on This Morning recently.

“There is a new rumour each week,” she joked.

It comes after it emerged that the couple aren’t actually legally married. They hosted a wedding ceremomy at their home in 2022, however, they never got round to sorting the paperwork.

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash ignore ‘split’ rumours as they announce the return of their reality show

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page and let us know what you think of this story.