Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash ignore ‘split’ rumours as they announce the return of their reality show

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are heading back to screens with series 3 of Stacey & Joe, despite rumours of marriage woes.

The couple are once again opening the doors to Pickle Cottage as cameras return to follow their busy family life.

Stacey and Joe have recently faced claims their relationship is in trouble after it emerged they are not legally married.

Stacey also appeared on ITV1’s This Morning without her wedding ring, prompting questioning from host Ben Shephard.

However, they appear unfazed.

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash have confirmed series 3 of Stacey & Joe (Credit: BBC)

Despite the headlines, the couple insist they are stronger than ever and say they “can’t wait” to return to TV.

Here is everything we know about series 3 of Stacey & Joe, including episode details and when it is expected to air.

Stacey & Joe third series confirmed

The BBC has confirmed Stacey & Joe will return for a third series, promising viewers a look at one of” their biggest chapters yet”.

This time, Joe ropes Stacey and the children into his long planned business idea. It centres around his fishing lake and camping pods.

Fans will recognise the project from earlier series, where Joe waited for the lake to fill with rainwater instead of paying for a pump.

He hopes the finished space will offer a retreat for teenagers with ADHD, as he pushes to turn his idea into reality.

Confirming the news, Stacey and Joe shared their excitement about finally bringing the project to life after years of talking about it.

They admitted juggling family life alongside the build has been a learning curve, adding they are discovering things as they go.

They also thanked viewers for their support and said they are excited for fans to see how everything unfolds.

Joe continues working on his fishing lake and camping pods in the new series (Credit: BBC)

When does it start? How many episodes?

Unlike previous runs, the third series will be shorter. It will feature three hour long episodes instead of six.

Both series 1 and 2 included six episodes each, making this a more compact run for viewers.

Across the episodes, cameras will follow the highs, setbacks and humour as the family works together on the project.

The series builds towards the opening of Joe’s fishing lake, where they finally see if their efforts have paid off.

Stacey & Joe series 3 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this summer, although an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

So while the headlines may swirl, one thing is clear. Stacey and Joe are inviting viewers back into their world once again.

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