Venezuela Fury baffles fans with her accent as she stars in At Home With The Furys

At Home With The Furys is back with a brand new series and it is as chaotic as ever, but viewers are all asking the same question after hearing Venezuela Fury speak on screen.

Fans have been left confused after noticing what they believe sounds like an “Irish” accent from the 16-year-old in the Netflix series.

Venezuela is the eldest child of Paris and Tyson Fury and is already being tipped for a future as an online influencer.

Venezeula Fury has confused fans with her ‘Irish’ accent at At Home With The Furys (Credit: Netflix)

In the opening episode, she is shown at home looking after her younger siblings while her parents are away.

Venezuela is supported by Paris’ mum, but she still takes charge of cooking dinner and keeping the household running.

However, it is her voice that quickly gets people talking as soon as she speaks.

Why does Venezuela Fury sound ‘Irish’ in At Home With The Furys?

Venezuela was 15 when filming took place for the second series of the Netflix show.

She turned 16 during filming and also got engaged to her boyfriend Noah Price on camera.

During the episode, she speaks about caring for her younger siblings and opens up about wanting a family of her own one day.

“It isn’t hard watching my little brothers and sisters really. Controlling them is, but actually watching them ain’t,” she says.

“I would like to have my own children hopefully at one point. I think every girl my age wants a family and a husband and a nice home.”

But viewers quickly took to X to question her accent, with many convinced they could hear an Irish twang.

“When did Venezuela pick up an Irish accent??” one fan asked.

Another replied: “I was thinking the same thing!”

Someone else added: “Think it comes out when she’s [bleep-ed] off!”

Venezuela’s paternal grandparents are Irish (Credit: Netflix)

What is behind Venezuela Fury’s accent?

Despite the online reaction, Irish viewers have pushed back on claims that her accent is fully Irish, saying it does not sound purely Irish at all.

In reality, Venezuela appears to speak with a northern English accent that carries a slight Irish influence.

This is likely linked to her family background and close ties to Irish Traveller heritage within the Fury family.

John Fury, her paternal grandfather, was born in Galway, Ireland, before moving to Manchester as a child.

Paris Fury also comes from an Irish Traveller background, though she was raised in England.

Venezuela and her siblings are therefore deeply connected to both their Irish Traveller roots and their life in the UK.

The combination of family influence and close community ties is thought to explain the small Irish sounding element viewers have picked up on.

In simple terms, it is just part of her natural mix of influences coming through in how she speaks.

Read more: Paris and Tyson Fury’s eldest son Prince blasted for ‘disgusting’ moment in family’s Netflix reality show

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