Danny Jones’ wife Georgia opens up on harsh realities of social media in relationships

Danny Jones wife Georgia hinted at trouble behind closed doors in a podcast recorded before the Maura Higgins BRITs kiss scandal.

On March 1 at the BRITs after-party, married dad-of-one Danny Jones shared a “drunken kiss” with I’m A Celeb pal Maura.

Danny’s wife Georgia, temporarily moved out of their home after the news, but it’s believed she has returned and they are working through the situation.

Danny Jones wife reveals social media struggles in marriage

After the video got released, Danny Jones’ wife Georgia took a step back from her public appearances and also took time out from her Mum’s The Word podcast, which she co-hosts with Kelsey Parker.

But Georgia appears in today’s episode (April 7), which was filmed on Valentine’s Day – two weeks before the BRITs scandal. And Georgia appeared to hint that there may have been trouble brewing already.

Speaking alongside her guests, Georgia admitted: “That’s the thing with social media. You can make it look like you are having a whale of a time. Then behind closed doors it might be a completely different story.

“It’s like today, we’re recording this on Valentine’s Day, and I am seeing all these Valentine’s Day posts. I’m like: ‘Are you actually that happy? Are you sure?'”

Georgia’s admission comes as she didn’t actually make a post on her own social media account for Danny, unlike previous years.

Last year she posted a photo of Danny and their son, Cooper, with the caption: “HVD boys.” And she had consistently posted in the years before that too.

Georgia’s guest went on to explain that there is actually new research that suggests it’s those who post “more”, the “less in love” they actually are.

Georgia and Danny have been working through the scandal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny and Georgia spend weekend apart

The news comes as both Danny Jones and his wife appeared to spend the weekend apart.

Georgia has been slowly making her return to social media, but Danny has posted for the first time since his apology.

Over the weekend, Georgia posted photos on her Instagram Stories of their son, Cooper. But Danny appeared to be on a motorbike getaway with McFly bandmate Dougie Poynter.

He shared a series of images, with the caption: “Hope you all had a great weekend.” And fans were quick to welcome him back to social media.

One wrote: “So glad you’re back. We have missed you king.” Another penned: “Hope you are okay, Danny.”

Despite the BRITs scandal, Danny and Georgia appear to still be together. This morning (April 7), Georgia posted a close-up selfie on her Instagram Story which showcased her sparkling wedding and engagement rings on her finger.

