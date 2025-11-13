Princess Beatrice hosts poignant premature birth charity event with support of her husband Edoardo

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out in London last night.

There, Beatrice hosted an event of the charity Borne, an organisation of which she is patron.

Borne’s mission is to support research and raise awareness for preterm birth, something which the princess experienced earlier this year.

Beatrice gave birth to her second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, earlier than planned, in January 2025. Beatrice and her husband Edoardo share two daughters, Sienna and Athena.

Princess Beatrice and Borne-founder Professor Mark Johnson co-hosted the event at Control Room B at London’s Battersea Power Station.

The event gathered volunteers, researchers and families together to support the cause. It also highlighted the charity’s “Every Week Counts” campaign.

The campaign comes ahead of World Prematurity Day on November 17.

Beatrice looked radiant at the event. She could be seen wearing a stunning The Vampire’s Wife floral dress.

Edoardo was also by her side, proudly supporting her.

Princess Beatrice’s work for preterm birth awareness

Since welcoming Athena in January, Beatrice has been working to spread awareness about premature birth “with a sense of determination that more can be done to help others.”

In a piece written for Vogue in March, Beatrice poignantly discussed the topic and her experience.

The princess also gave a stark insight into the aftermath of welcoming Athena early and the worry that plagued her.

She penned: “I’m extremely pleased to let you know Athena is now doing really well, I have a few more answers as to what happened, but still no precise explanation. Looking back over those months of sheer worry, I am filled with a sense of determination that more can be done to help others find answers to those questions around the complications that can lead to preterm birth – questions that defined my days (and nights) during pregnancy.”

Beatrice’s patronage of premature birth support charity Borne

She also shed light on her patronage with Borne at the time.

She stated: “I am now a patron of Borne. A very personal appointment that – as with lots of the organisations I support – I take great pride in. They say a problem shared is a problem halved, and as with my work around dyslexia, I hope to do as much as possible to support others like me.”

Her collaboration with the charity came after co-founder Professor Mark Johnson oversaw her pregnancy at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

