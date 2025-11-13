Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles reveals his unusual Christmas present for King Charles

Queen Camilla’s son has opened up on what Christmas gift giving is like in his family, including his very surprising present for King Charles.

Over the years, Tom has spoken fondly of his relationship with Charles, who he refers to as his “stepfather”.

But now, in a new interview, the 50-year-old food critic has revealed what he would buy King Charles for Christmas. And it seems he got the idea from their shared interest of food.

Tom has spoken about Christmas in the family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What does Queen Camilla’s son get King Charles for Christmas?

Tom appeared at Good Housekeeping Live with Country Living Christmas Marker in partnership with L’Oreal Paris. While he was there, he gave more of an insight into what his Christmas looks like.

And it seems King Charles isn’t actually that difficult to buy a Christmas present for. Over the years, Tom has been able to refine his presents based on the king’s

He referred to Charles as his “stepfather” at the event, and revealed that he is actually a really big foodie.

In particular, Tom explained that Charles is a fan of food with fresh ingredient.

And so for that reason, his go-to Christmas gift for King Charles is a bottle of “really nice olive oil”.

As for what he gets Queen Camilla, he revealed he finds that one a bit more difficult.

He said: “My mother likes books a lot. But she reads a lot, so I rarely can find one she hasn’t read. So, books on occasion, but that is difficult. Or photographs of the dogs or children.”

While he was at the event, Tom also admitted that his mum actually still gets him a Christmas stocking despite him being 50 years old.

He told the audience: “I still get a stocking from my mother. It’s mainly pants and socks and things.”

Queen Camilla is harder to buy a present for (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Has Tom Parker-Bowles spoken about his relationship with Charles?

While not too much is known about their direct relationship, everything that Tom has ever said indicates that he and King Charles are quite close.

Back in 2015, years before Charles became king, Tom told A Current Affair, reported in HELLO!, that he believes his stepfather would make a great monarch.

He said: “All you care about for your parents is they are happy. And my mother is exceptionally happy at the moment.

“I have always adored my stepfather. He has always been a kind and good and lovely man. He is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity. I think that if it ever happens, he will make a fantastic king.”

Then, last year, when writing for The Telegraph, Tom admitted Charles is “the loveliest man in the world”.

He wrote: “I’m more likely to see my mother and Charles in the week, and when I do visit, I have a special high-security card that grants me access. No, she doesn’t leave a spare key under a flowerpot.

“I know the palace policemen well, as do my kids, so I just flash the card and the let us in. We say hi and have a cup of tea. For the kids, that’s entirely normal.”

Tom continued: “Charles, who genuinely is the loveliest man in the world and I’m not just being oily, knows so much about food and loves his food, as does my mother.”

Now, it seems that shared love of food has inspired many delicious Christmas presents for the king every year – we wonder what food he makes with it!

