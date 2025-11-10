Princess Beatrice takes on new role following Andrew scandal as statement issued

Princess Beatrice is taking on a new charity role as she’s set to work alongside another royal.

The news comes amid her father, Andrew, being stripped of his remaining royal titles.

Last week, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, had his prince title and HRH style formally removed. The palace announced last month that King Charles had “initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew”.

Andrew will also leave his Royal Lodge home in Windsor for the Sandringham Estate. This all came as Andrew faced scrutiny over his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

However, despite Andrew losing his prince title, his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, have retained their own princess titles.

And it seems Beatrice has had some more positive news in the last few days…

Princess Beatrice’s new role at The Outward Bound Trust

The royal, 37, has been named deputy patron of a charity.

Beatrice has served as a trustee of The Outward Bound Trust, which helps young people develop new skills through outdoor adventure, for six years.

With The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice working alongside us, we’re embarking on a new chapter.

Her father was formerly a patron of the organisation, but resigned in 2019 when he stepped back from public duties.

On Friday (November 7), the charity announced that Princess Beatrice has been made deputy patron. She will work alongside her uncle, Prince Edward, who has also been made royal patron.

Outward Bound shared the news on their website, saying: “Today, we start of a new chapter in our mission to support a more adventurous generation, helping young people say yes to challenge and discover what they’re truly capable of.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has joined as Royal Patron of Outward Bound, continuing his late father’s long-standing support for the charity’s mission to inspire young people through adventure in the wild.

“Princess Beatrice will take on a new role as a Deputy Patron, having served as a Trustee for six years, and demonstrating her personal commitment to developing confidence, resilience and ambition in young people.”

The charity’s Chief Executive, Martin Davidson, also added: “With The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice working alongside us, we’re embarking on a new chapter. One where every young person has the chance to test their limits, build confidence and discover that anything is possible. Their support reflects a shared belief that adventure changes lives.”

Andrew scandal

For years, Andrew has faced scrutiny over his alleged friendship with Epstein.

He was also accused of sexual assault. The late Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life in April of this year, alleged she was made to have sex with the royal in the early 2000s when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein.

Ms Giuffre had sued Andrew in 2021, accusing him of sexual assault. They reached at out-of-court settlement in early 2022 for an undisclosed sum. The royal repeated that the settlement did not mean any liability or admission of guilt.

Andrew has always vehemently denied the accusations against him.

