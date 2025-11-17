Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘secret deal’ with King Charles over Beatrice and Eugenie’s future

Since King Charles stripped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his titles, tongues have been wagging about the future of Beatrice and Eugenie within The Firm.

Now, new claims speak of a”secret deal” between the two brothers. Here is everything we know so far…

Andrew reportedly only agreed to vacate Royal Lodge if his daughters were welcomed back into the royal fold. (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor made ‘secret deal’ with King Charles to protect Beatrice and Eugenie’s futures

“It was made clear to Andrew that, while his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson would also lose her title, there would be no action taken against their daughters,” royal commentator Richard Eden wrote in the Daily Mail.

According to Eden, Andrew “finally caved” to pressure to give up his royal titles and vacate Royal Lodge, despite his “cast-iron lease”.

This deal was made on the condition that the king would find him a new home on private royal estates, provide financial compensation, and protect his daughters’ roles within the monarchy.

In return, King Charles reportedly promised that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would retain their royal status. They may even be permitted to take on “new official royal roles”.

That promise now appears to be coming to fruition.

On November 7, Princess Beatrice appeared alongside Prince Edward at an event for Outward Bound. The charity has long been associated with the late Prince Philip. Beatrice, who previously served as a trustee, was formally named the organisation’s Deputy Patron.

Just days later, on November 11, Princess Eugenie mentored peers at an event celebrating the 35th anniversary of The King’s Foundation.

Despite their parents scandals, Beatrice and Eugenie have retained their royal titles (Credit: SplashNews)

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie royal titles

However, not everyone in the royal family is on board. According to royal expert Rob Shuter, Prince William is said to be “strongly opposed” to his cousins being in the spotlight. The Prince of Wales reportedly believes it’s “too soon” and “too risky.”

“William wanted the Yorks out of sight until after the king’s next health review,” one source said. “But His Majesty insisted. He thinks the family needs to heal in public.”

Another royal aide allegedly told Shuter: “William’s pragmatic. He knows the Yorks are poison with the public. His father just won’t see it.”

Andrew’s fall from grace has been dramatic. Following sexual assault allegations by Virginia Giuffre, which he denied, and fresh scrutiny over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, King Charles moved to strip him of his titles, including “prince” and “Duke of York”.

He also ordered him to leave Royal Lodge.

Andrew is now reportedly moving to the king’s Sandringham estate.

Despite the drama, Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles remain intact.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The Sun that Charles feels a “sense of duty” toward his nieces during this “hideous time”.

“They’ve both got young children, and I think it’s been very, very difficult,” she said. “They’re actually part of the royal family, and they can do their bit, which I think is important to them.”

Of course, as the reputations of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson endure major blows, royal observers wait and see how this may impact the York sisters.

Will they find themselves sidelined or will their Uncle King Charles support them?

Read more: Sarah Ferguson’s new children’s book ‘shelved’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. Let us know what you think. We want to hear your thoughts!