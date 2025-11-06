Andrew Mountbatten Windsor ‘probably will’ have to bow to daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s place in the royal family has been widely speculated upon in recent weeks, especially when considering the removal of his “prince” title compared to his daughters.

Andrew, formerly known as Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, agreed to stop using his duke title in October. The announcement came as Andrew has faced mounting scrutiny over the years for his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was also accused of sexual assault. Virginia Giuffre alleged she was made to have sex with the royal in the early 2000s when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations.

Shortly after Andrew’s announcement, King Charles also initiated the process to have his prince title removed. He is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Andrew was stripped of his prince title last month (Credit: SplashNews.com / Zak Hussein)

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s ‘dynamic’ with his daughters

But what others changes does his lack of title cause?

Well, it may mean that Andrew has to “bow” to his two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman, author of Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, sat down with the Daily Mail‘s Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin to discuss the implications of Andrew’s change in rank.

He detailed the logistics behind how The Firm will act around Andrew and how he will approach his royal kin.

Hardman explained that for the most part, Andrew’s daughters will be unaffected. However, their dynamic with their father may change slightly.

He said: “They are still Princesses and HRH because they are the children of the son of a reigning Monarch. All along, the king and other members of the family have been concerned that the sins of the family do not befall them. They are blameless, they have led a pretty upright life and are level-headed and very nice young women.”

The future of the House of York

He highlighted, however, that the House of York lays dormant for now and Beatrice and Eugenie are “unlikely” to take on any further duties, instead acting predominantly as “essentially private citizens who are related to the king and occasionally turn up at royal events”.

Hardman did muse that Andrew may have to approach his daughters in a different way. Given they are princesses and he is no longer a prince, he may have to bow to them.

He said: “Yes, he probably will,” when asked whether Andrew will have to bow to his daughters.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Things may change somewhat for the family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s loss of title

On October 30, Buckingham Palace stated that Prince Andrew had been stripped of his ‘style’ of HRH, as well as his titles as duke and prince.

Two of his honours were also stripped, Knight of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

The palace said in their statement: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Read more: Meghan Markle set to ‘appear in new movie as she makes return to acting’

So, what do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.