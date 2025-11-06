Meghan Markle set to ‘appear in new movie Close Personal Friends as she makes return to acting’

In a shock move, Meghan Markle is reportedly set to appear in the new movie Close Personal Friends, as she makes her acting return.

Meghan stepped away from acting back in 2017, right before her and Prince Harry’s engagement was announced. But since then, the duchess has been slowly making more and more of a comeback to our screens.

However, now, five years after leaving their royal duties behind, Meghan is reportedly “putting her toe back in the water” as she is set to appear in a brand new movie.

Meghan is making a return to our screens (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle ‘on set for new Hollywood movie’ Close Personal Friends

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, seems to be teaming up with a host of famous faces as she films for the Close Personal Friends movie.

Also in the film are Hollywood stars Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid and Brit Henry Golding.

Meghan hasn’t acted in eight years. But it’s believed she was on set in Pasadena, LA on Wednesday (November 5) filming for the Amazon MGM Studios production.

The movie is believed to follow two couples, one famous and the other not. Meghan is believed to be acting as herself in the movie.

A source spilled the news to The Sun, detailing how much of a huge step this is for the duchess.

They said: “This is a massive moment for Meghan. And it signifies a return to doing what she truly loves.

“She has been swamped with offers. But this one felt right.”

The source explained it was Meghan’s way of “putting her toe back in the water” to see how she feels about being “back on a set”.

While everyone involved has been “sworn to secrecy” over Meghan’s involvement, it’s said that they are all “super excited”.

As for Prince Harry’s reaction, the source claimed: “He is, of course, really supportive. He quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy.”

We have reached out to Meghan’s reps for comment.

Meghan’s big break was in Suits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan’s previous acting career

This isn’t the first movie Meghan had ever acted in. Before she met Harry she had been in a number of films, including Horrible Bosses and Remember Me.

However, it was the TV legal drama series Suits where she found her big break playing Rachel Zane.

She was one of the main characters on the show, up until her exit in season 7 – after she quit to move to the UK for her royal life with Harry.

A few months ago there was speculation on whether or not she would return for the spin-off, however that didn’t happen. And it appears she isn’t actually close to many people from the show anymore.

But Meghan and Harry stepped away from their royal duties back in 2020 and made the big move to Montecito, California.

Since then, both Meghan and Harry have had quite a number of Netflix deals, with the duchess even having her own lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan – which has already aired two seasons.

But now, with Harry’s support, it seems Meghan is wanting to get back into actual acting. And the new movie, Close Personal Friends seems to be a good way to start.

It is unknown when exactly the movie will be released as filming is currently underway.

