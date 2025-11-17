King Charles could ‘seize’ Queen Elizabeth’s corgis from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in new twist

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could lose ownership of Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis according to fresh claims.

Andrew was stripped of his remaining royal titles last month. He has also been asked to leave Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

Now, he could allegedly lose another link to The Firm.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has looked after Queen Elizabeth’s corgis since her death in 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could lose Queen Elizabeth’s corgis

This follows years of scrutiny over his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has also been accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, allegations he has always vehemently denied.

Ever since the palace’s announcement about Andrew, there has been a great deal of speculation over what will happen to the late queen’s beloved pooches.

The disgraced prince and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson took over custody of the dogs upon Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022.

The late queen adored corgis, owning more than 30 throughout her reign.

Andrew and his daughter Princess Beatrice gifted Queen Elizabeth two corgi puppies after the death of her husband Prince Philip. It was reported that they had agreed to care of the dogs, Muick and Sandy, when she eventually passed away.

A lifelong dog-lover, the late queen also left behind another corgi and a cocker spaniel named Lissy when she died.

According to journalist Rob Shuter, King Charles is now planning on taking the dogs away from Andrew. He is reportedly concerned about his brother’s ability to look after them.

‘Royal showdown’ over corgis

“King Charles is preparing to seize Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis from Prince Andrew — because he no longer believes his disgraced younger brother is capable of caring for them,” he claims.

King is already exploring formal channels to reclaim the corgis

The post continues: “According to shaken palace insiders, Charles has become ‘deeply unsettled’ by the deteriorating situation at Royal Lodge, where Muick and Sandy have lived since the Queen’s death. The King is convinced the corgis need ‘a more stable home — and better judgment around them.'”

The journalist adds that Andrew and Sarah preparing to live apart has complicated matters. Apparently, the queen would not have wanted Sarah taking sole care of them.

Queen Elizabeth adored her corgis, owning over 30 throughout her reign (Credit: David Hartley/Shutterstock)

The former couple have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008, despite divorcing in 1996. Reports have suggested that they are eyeing up Frogmore Cottage and Adelaide Cottage, as part of their exit deal.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Shuter also suggests that Andrew is not willing to give up without a fight.

“Behind palace doors, the King is already exploring formal channels to reclaim the corgis as ‘part of the Crown’s living legacy,'” he claims. “Andrew, however, is flat-out refusing, creating what insiders fear will become a full-scale royal showdown — with two corgis at the center.”

Only time will tell when it comes to Andrew’s strained relationship with The Firm. In the meantime, all eyes are on the palace and the royal’s beloved pooches.

Royal Insider have contacted Buckingham Palace and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s representatives for comment.

