Mike Tindall’s blunt response amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

Mike Tindall had a very blunt response when the topic of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor came up in a new interview.

Mike and his podcast colleagues have joined forces on a new book, based on their podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

According to The Times, James Haskell enjoys making Mike squirm with jokes.

Mike, pictured here with wife Zara, has a podcast with fellow rugby star James Haskell (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Mike Tindall discusses Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The duo divulged their back and forth in their interview with The Times, and James insisted that it was “never the wrong moment” to joke about the former prince.

When questioned over the matter, Mike simply relied: “No comment!”

Andrew has faced continued scrutiny surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations of sexual assault from the late Virginia Giuffre. Andrew has always denied Ms Giuffre’s accusations.

This week, more drama has been swirling around the royal as newly released files have seemingly revealed that Epstein confirmed that Andrew did have a photo taken with the then-17-year-old Ms Giuffre. It’s something the former prince previously said he had no memory of.

Because of the scandal surrounding Andrew, James believes it is fair game to discuss it with Mike, who famously married into The Firm.

James Haskell has divulged how he torments Mike Tindall (Credit: Mark/Will / SplashNews.com)

Mike Tindall faces royal ‘jokes’

He is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, whose brother is Andrew.

In their new book, based on their podcast, Mike said of James’ jibes: “He’ll pick up on something that I say. And then, if you look at the cesspool of Instagram, I get dragged into it.”

Disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been in major hot water again lately (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Recent information about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The information about the image taken of Andrew and Ms Giuffre was the same one Andrew addressed in his BBC Newsnight interview in 2019.

At the time, Andrew said that he didn’t recall ever meeting Ms Giuffre.

He also said he had “no recollection” of an image showing them together in 2001 “ever being taken”.

Last month, Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir was released, months after she took her own life in April.

In the memoir, she repeated her allegations against the royal.

She alleged that she was made to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always vehemently denied these allegations.

Latest on the Andrew and Epstein scandal

It comes after the royal has been asked to appear for questioning about his links to Epstein.

Reports claim that a US congressional committee investigating the Epstein case has made a formal request for Andrew to answer questions about his links to the disgraced financier.

Their request came just days after Andrew was stripped of his title as prince and gave up his title as the Duke of York.

Elsewhere, Mike and Zara Tindall live a pretty relaxed life and tend to keep things low-key when it comes to the public eye.

Mike’s hit podcast sees him chat with some of the biggest names across rugby.

The podcast has a cult following. So, it is unsurprising that the co-hosts have launched two successful books to go with their digital offering.

