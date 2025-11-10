Prince William shares ‘difficulties’ and ‘challenges’ with his children amid Kate Middleton’s cancer battle

Prince William has opened up about the “difficulties” of speaking with his children amid Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

In 2024, the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis publicly. She took time away from her royal duties to undergo preventative chemotherapy for the undisclosed form of cancer.

In January of this year, Kate announced she was in remission. She has slowly returned to duties this year.

Princess Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William on dealing with Kate’s cancer diagnosis

The Prince of Wales opened up about how he and Kate communicate with their children on family challenges in an interview in Brazil.

The royal has just returned from the South American country, which hosted his Earthshot Prize Awards for the first time last week (November 5).

Speaking to Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck, Prince William was quizzed on how the last two difficult years have impacted his family and how they have helped their three young children, George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, to deal with things.

Both William’s father, King Charles, and his wife, Princess Kate, were diagnosed with cancer. The king continues his cancer treatment, while Kate is now in remission.

Sometimes, you feel you’re oversharing.

“I think every family has its own difficulties and its own challenges,” the prince began. “I think it’s very individual and moment dependent. It’s how you deal with those problems.”

“We choose to communicate a lot more with our children,” he explained. “Now that has its good things and its bad things. Sometimes, you feel you’re oversharing with the children and you probably shouldn’t. But most of the time, hiding stuff from them doesn’t work. And so, explaining how they feel, why that’s happening, giving them other viewpoints as to why they’re feeling like they are. It’s a balancing act. There’s no manual to being a parent.”

Prince William and Kate have three children, Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William on phone ‘issue’ with son George

Elsewhere in the chat, Prince William opened up about a rule he and Kate have for George, Charlotte, and Louis.

He admitted there is a “potential issue” with George brewing.

He said: “Our children don’t have phones. I think when George moves on to secondary school then maybe he might have a phone that has no internet access. He’s 12 and, to be honest, it’s getting to the point where it’s becoming a potential issue.”

Read more: Kate Middleton relinquishes key role to Queen Camilla at Remembrance Sunday Service

However, the Prince of Wales said George “understands why” and he and Kate “communicate why we don’t think it’s right”.

William admitted it’s the internet that he has a “problem with” as children “can access too much stuff they don’t need to see online”.

So, what do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.