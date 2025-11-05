Prince William melts hearts as he cuddles baby during Brazil trip

Prince William had a sweet moment on his Brazil trip as fans were left gushing.

The Prince of Wales, 43, arrived in Brazil this week for the Earthshot Prize Awards. The ceremony will take place in Rio de Janeiro on November 5.

During the trip so far, William has showcased his football and volleyball skills as he met with locals. He has also done a boat tour of mangrove swamps. Mangroves are salt-tolerant plants and are adapted to live in harsh coastal conditions. They store carbon, protect biodiversity, and shield coastlines from storms.

But a touching moment on Tuesday melted fans’ hearts.

The Prince of Wales met locals in Brazil (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Prince William cuddles baby during Brazil trip

On Tuesday, William travelled by boat to the island of Paquetá.

It was here that he met with locals who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the future king.

During the walkabout, Prince William took selfies with the locals. But at one point, he reached out and picked up a 10-month-old baby boy named Joaquin. You can see the moment here.

It’s probably because he has three kids. He loves kids.

Joaquin was with his grandmother, who seemed thrilled to see the royal pick up her grandson.

Andre Luis Junior, a teacher who is a cousin of Joaquin, has told PEOPLE of the moment: “Nobody asked him, he just picked him up! It’s probably because he has three kids. He loves kids.

“It’s amazing. We are so happy, so happy he chose this very small island. We’re very unique in the heart of Rio. Very quiet. We love that he chose to come here. The kids in school were so excited today.”

After seeing the moment on X, one fan gushed: “So very Kate!! She’ll be proud,” referring to his wife Kate, Princess of Wales.

Another wrote: “You have to love him.”

William gave an important speech on Tuesday (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

William issues plea in Brazil

Elsewhere during his Brazil trip, Prince William issued a plea in a speech at a United for Wildlife conference on Tuesday.

The prince said: “In the past year alone, over 1.7 million hectares of the Amazon were cleared across this region… much of which is driven by illicit activity.

“This crime fuels violence and corruption, distorts legitimate economies, and negatively impacts the livelihoods of millions.”

He continued: “We must stand alongside those who everyday are standing up and defending nature. We must recognise and celebrate these protectors, not just in words but through our actions. And we must act together.”

