King Charles’ ‘two-word’ response to Prince William’s request over royal duties

King Charles once had a blunt response to a request from his son Prince William over royal duties, a royal book has claimed.

Royal author, Robert Jobson, has delved into the relationship between father and son in his new book, The Windsor Legacy, serialised in the Daily Mail.

A royal author has discussed the relationship between Prince William and King Charles (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles and Prince William’s relationship

In the book, the writer reflects on the profound effect the king’s cancer diagnosis has had on Prince William.

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early last year. The news was made public on February 5, 2024. It came after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate. He continues to undergo treatment for his diagnosis.

Jobson claims in his book that the father and son have clashed a little over King Charles’ reluctance to slow down.

While Prince William apparently urged his father to listen to the advice of his medical team and take things easy in the wake of his illness, the king appeared to have done the very opposite.

“Although Charles often jokes with friends about reaching that ‘worryingly decrepit stage’ of life, he has continued to work hard while continuing his cancer treatment,” Jobson writes. “Meanwhile, Queen Camilla has stepped up the number of her engagements, emerging as a steady force during a time of royal uncertainty.”

The palace announced King Charles’ cancer diagnosis in 2024 (Credit: Cover Images)

Charles ‘shut down request’ from William

Jobson also claims that the king took a similar attitude when Prince William once suggested reducing his own royal duties.

It came as his wife, Princess Kate, underwent treatment for cancer. She announced her diagnosis in March 2024. She’s now in remission.

“Last year, he also told his father that he wanted to cut his own official royal engagements back to ten for the rest of 2024,” Jobson writes in the book. “But the king refused his request. ‘Think again,’ he urged.”

Meanwhile, Jobson claims the king has made changes to his habits following his cancer diagnosis. After apparently skipping lunch for most of his life, he has started to enjoy the meal, often dining on spinach soup. He has also become partial to an afternoon nap, the writer claims.

Reason Charles left ‘horrified’ over family decision

Also in the book, Jobson claims that Charles felt “horrified” early last year to learn that “William had flown his entire family in his helicopter, a habit that had already alarmed the late Queen”.

According to reports, heirs to the throne don’t fly together in case of an accident.

Jobson points out that had there been a “fatal accident”, William’s younger brother Prince Harry would have “immediately become heir to the throne”.

He said: “No one can prevent William from flying with his family if he wants to, but Charles wanted to drive his point home.”

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

