King Charles’ ‘adoring look’ at ‘beloved’ daughter-in-law Princess Kate spotted during lavish state banquet

King Charles left royal fans gushing over his fondness for his daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton during the state banquet on Wednesday night (December 3).

On Wednesday evening, the royal family played host to the German president and his wife, as they began their state visit. On night one, this included the state banquet.

But while the topic of conversation was of course of huge importance, many royal fans found themselves distracted by King Charles and Kate sharing an adorable moment, hours after William and Camilla shared their own.

Kate and Charles were seated near each other (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

King Charles and Princess Kate Middleton at the state banquet

This week, the President of Germany and his wife have been in the UK for their state visit. A huge part of that visit was the state banquet, which took place on Wednesday.

Members of the royal family looked absolutely stunning as they headed for the meal. Queen Camilla stunned in a green lace gown by Fiona Clare, along with the girls of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Tiara. She accessorised with diamond earrings and an emerald diamond necklace.

But it was Princess Catherine who wowed the audience. She stunned in a Jenny Packham dress and Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara, one she has never worn before. She also wore earrings that were from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While at the state banquet, Kate was seated near her father-in-law. And the pair seemed to really get on throughout the night. But it was one photograph in particular that had royal fans gushing.

In the photo Kate is turned, facing King Charles. President Steinmeier is sat between them, seemingly talking with Kate and the king.

Meanwhile, King Charles seems to be looking at Kate with what has been described by fans as “such adoration” in his eyes.

‘Such an iconic photograph’

The beautiful moment became one of the talks of the evening, as royal fans quickly shared it across social media.

This sparked a conversation about their bond. One said: “Such an iconic photograph.”

Another added: “Charles clearly has great affection for her. They have a very sweet bond and both having their shock battles with cancer happen at the same time has probably deepened it.”

“The way the king looks at Catherine. It’s clear he is full of admiration and very fond of her. Charles looks like a proud papa,” a third commented.

Another responded: “He hangs on her every word with such adoration. She has been an exemplary daughter to him,” to which another commented: “He sees the future is safe with her by his son’s side.”

The pair have bonded recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Charles and Kate’s relationship like?

Over the last few months, the Princess of Wales and King Charles have appeared closer than ever, anytime they are spotted together.

Earlier this year, while at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, Princess Kate and King Charles shared an adorable moment.

Kate performed a respectful curtsy, as well as giving him a kiss on the cheek. Then, Charles was photographed wrapping his arm around Kate, before speaking to her and Prince William.

At the start of this year it was reported that the pair had bonded over their cancer journeys, with King Charles said to have “learnt” from Kate.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold opened up about how the experience would have affected the pair.

He told Royal Insider: “Kate has managed to successfully fight this away from the public eye, while also keeping everyone in the loop. The public never got to see any of that before, and it helps the public warm to them and see them as humans. Charles would have learnt from Kate, just like he learnt from Diana.”

So, it’s lovely to see that while both have faced their individual hardships over the last few years, they have come back stronger and as a united group. And we hope we get to see more of the lovely bond between Kate and her father-in-law!

