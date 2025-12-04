Queen Camilla and Prince William’s sweet moment during state visit caught on camera

Prince William and Queen Camilla have shown the world that they do actually have a close relationship, despite the numerous rumours suggesting otherwise.

While the royal family were waiting to welcome the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, for their state visit, all eyes were on Camilla and William.

So, when photographers and guests spotted a brief moment between the pair, images quickly were circulated online. And it’s safe to say any reports of a rift were put to bed.

The state visit will last three days (Credit: Cover Images)

Why is the president of Germany in the UK?

It’s believed that the state visit will last for three days. But that there will be a balance of both pageantry and politics.

The president’s visit included the state banquet which took place on Wednesday night. He is also expected to speak in Parliament, and meet the Prime Minister in Downing Street.

But during his time here, he is even set to visit German footballers who play in the Premier League.

The pair greeted each other with a kiss (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Queen Camilla shared a kiss on the cheek

During the visit, Queen Camilla greeted Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, by blowing a kiss in their direction, as soon as she spotted them.

But that wasn’t all. She also quickly headed over to Prince William’s side to share a kiss on the cheek. And then went on to greet Princess Catherine in the exact same manner.

Usually, the royal family stick to their professional boundaries. But it’s clear that Camilla wanted to showcase their close relationship.

Both Camilla and Kate looked radiant in blue outfits for the welcoming, hours before they put on their gorgeous gowns for the state banquet.

Naturally, royal fans were thrilled and surprised at the moment between the pair. Many flocked to social media to express their thoughts.

One royal fan shared the video on X, with the caption: “Camilla sending a kiss to Catherine and William today. So sweet.”

Another responded: “I think it is so lovely that she is making the effort.”

A royal supporter shared the image of Camilla and Kate, and penned: “Prince William and Princess Catherine embrace Queen Camilla because they understand how much King Charles loves her.

“William loves and respects his father. He has showed this by accepting and loving Camilla.”

Kate and William both were welcomed by Camilla (Credit: Cover Images)

Have William and Camilla always been close?

Over the years, there has been a lot of speculation about whether or not Prince William and Queen Camilla are actually close.

It’s no surprise that people have wondered about their relationship, as they were once fuelled by rumours of arguments and reports that they didn’t see eye to eye.

However, it’s believed that the pair have grown closer over the last few years. And something that is rumoured to have helped is the cancer diagnoses of King Charles and Kate.

BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond previously explained to OK! how William and Camilla’s shared concern for their spouses led to an alliance.

She said: “Recent events have obviously brought Prince William and Queen Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the crown while the king and princess recover.

“And while Camilla and William put on a brave face for the world (and no doubt for their spouses too) there may be times when they confide in one another about how they are dealing with it all.”

She went on to explain that it took William “time” to accept Camilla into the family. But “maturity” brought the “realisation that Camilla makes his father extremely happy”.

This just makes the heartwarming moment between them even sweeter.

And with the Christmas season gearing up to be in full swing, we can only hope to see even more of their relationship in the public eye!

