Princess Kate ‘reveals’ renovations on new ‘forever home’ as fresh details come to light

Princess Kate and Prince William’s move to Forest Lodge

On December 2, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Commons published new details about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s lease at Royal Lodge.

Amongst the documents shared, as per reports, a briefing prepared for PAC about The Crown Estate’s current administration of leases on residences occupied by members of the royal family was revealed.

This included new information about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ lease of Forest Lodge on the Windsor Estate.

The briefing has revealed that William and Kate have a 20-year lease of Forest Lodge.

This is somewhat unsurprising, as speculation has swirled in recent weeks claiming that the couple plan to live there with their family even after Prince William becomes king.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales hold a 20-year non-assignable lease with The Crown Estate for Forest Lodge, commencing 5 July 2025,” it states, according to People.

The couple have reportedly already moved into their forever home (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Prince William and Princess Kate’s lease on Forest Lodge

“Previously a ‘grace and favour’ residence, it was returned to The Crown Estate by HM Queen Elizabeth II in the early 1990s and has since been let on the open market. Following an approach from HRH The Prince of Wales and discussions with the Royal Household, the Commissioners were asked to consider entering into a lease of the Property to TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales for use as their primary private residence.”

The document goes on to detail how the Crown Estate made arrangements to negotiate terms and conduct their due diligence.

They also sought out an independent valuation, making sure all standards were met before entering contracts.

“Negotiations were conducted on an arm’s length basis, to ensure appropriate market terms were agreed. Two independent valuers (Hamptons and Savills) were appointed by The Crown Estate to provide valuations of the Property and to review the final Heads of Terms,” it said.

Both the Waleses and the Crown Estate are said to have received independent legal advice before the lease for Forest Lodge was established at “open market rent”.

Princess Kate lifts lid on renovation

Princess Kate has already spilled the beans on what has been going on behind the scenes amid the move.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, lip reader Nicola Hickling spotted that Princess Kate appeared to discuss moving into her new home with Germany’s First Lady, Elke Büdenbender.

According to Hickling, the first lady shook Princess Kate’s hand when William and Kate greeted President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife today, December 3, the first day of their three day state visit to the UK.

She reportedly told Kate: “Hi, it’s lovely to be here.”

From there, Elke Büdenbender appeared to ask Kate about her new home. Their conversation went as follows, as per Nicola Hickling’s observation…

The first lady asked Kate, according to Hickling: “Oh, Have you moved?”

The family reportedly moved in in October (Credit: David Hartley/Shutterstock)

Prince William sheds light on struggle behind the scenes

Princess Kate replied, but her back was to the camera.

Her response reportedly prompted the first lady to ask: “You are doing the floors? It’s something you must do. It’s wonderful to hear you have moved into a new home together.”

The first lady then could be seen stating that she would “love” to see the “outcome” of their renovation. She allegedly even asked to see pictures after it is finished.

Meanwhile, Prince William also apparently appeared to chat about the move.

“We are putting together some mood boards for the room and we will start after Christmas,” Prince William was also seen stating to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

William continued: “When we get out of here we can talk properly then. But yes, the house move has been rather challenging with elements of twists, but we’re tackling it.”

William and Kate moved in at the end of October

The family were said to have moved in ahead of schedule at the end of October.

Reports claim they threw a party at a local pub to thank builders and staff who helped them with their move.

Meanwhile, their transition into Forest Lodge has meant some minor renovations on the eight-bedroom Georgian mansion have been carried out.

However, the exact details haven’t been revealed.

It all sounds very exciting!

