Reason Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor won’t get any money back after Royal Lodge move

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is unlikely to receive any compensation after leaving Royal Lodge, it’s been reported.

Andrew could also remain at Royal Lodge until October 2026, according to newly released documents from the Crown Estate.

On Tuesday, the Crown Estate confirmed that Andrew formally served notice on his lease of Royal Lodge on October 30, 2025, triggering a 12-month notice period.

Under the terms of his notice, Andrew technically has an entire year before he needs to vacate Royal Lodge (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could stay in Royal Lodge for another year

According to The Telegraph, this means that, in theory, Andrew has the right to reside in Royal Lodge until October 30, 2026.

However, sources close to the Royal Household have indicated that Andrew may not stay the full year.

According to reports, he is expected to relocate to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk as soon as his new home is ready, with a likely move date in the first quarter of 2026.

Andrew originally secured the 75-year lease on Royal Lodge in 2003. He reportedly paid £8.5 million up front to cover renovation costs and rent in advance.

Although he technically pays a symbolic sum, a peppercorn rent, the arrangement has drawn heavy criticism, especially in light of the former prince’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As part of the lease, Andrew could have been eligible for a £488,000 compensation payout upon leaving early. But that has now been ruled out.

The property is reportedly in a state of dilapidation. A clause in the lease stated that any compensation was conditional on proper maintenance. The Crown Estate concluded that the current state of the house would void any payback.

This situation has caught the attention of politicians. The Public Accounts Committee now plans to investigate the lease arrangements of royal homes.

“The information provided forms the beginnings of a basis for an inquiry,” said chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown. A formal review will take place in early 2026.

Although Parliament can’t force royals to testify, they can request their input. Andrew may be invited to speak, but it would not be mandatory.

Andrew will leave Royal Lodge next year (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew allegations

The focus on Andrew’s residency comes after a series of high-profile scandals and the formal removal of his remaining royal honours.

On December 1, The Gazette, the UK’s official public record, published a notice confirming that King Charles had removed Andrew from the registers of the Order of the Garter and the Royal Victorian Order.

This followed a wider backlash over Andrew’s long-standing friendship with Epstein.

In 2019, after a disastrous BBC Newsnight interview, Andrew stepped back from royal duties. In 2021, he was sued in the US by Virginia Giuffre. Ms Giuffre accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations. He ultimately settled the case in 2022 without admitting liability.

Amid the controversy, Andrew has been stripped of all his titles.

Reps for Andrew has been contacted for comment.

