BBC Radio 2 star Bob Harris forced to step down due to ‘health issues’

BBC Radio 2 star Bob Harris has announced he will step down from his shows due to ill health.

In April, Bob, 80, opened up about his health woes after first being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008.

He announced he was taking time out from work “for treatment of an issue that has been building for the past few weeks”.

Now, in a new statement, Bob has announced he will step down from his shows, Radio 2 Country and Sounds of the 70s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2)

Bob Harris steps down from BBC Radio 2

Bob said: “It’s incredible to think that my broadcasting career has spanned almost 56 years. I am very fortunate to have spent my entire working life doing something I love so much. I am a massive BBC loyalist, and I’m grateful that I have always been given the freedom to build my programmes in my own way.

“Most of my time on air has been spent with my fabulous family at Radio 2 and it has been such a joy to broadcast on this world-class radio station. I am so proud that The Radio 2 Country Show has played such a massive part in propelling Country to become the fastest growing music genre in the UK, and presenting Sounds of the 70s on Sunday afternoons has been a real pleasure and made my time here the most special of my entire life.”

He continued: “But more than anything, I want to say thank you to my listeners. I have put everything I have into every show I’ve ever done, and it’s all been because of you. Your love and loyalty mean more to me than words can ever say.

“I am so sorry that my health issues are forcing me to step down, but I realise that I must concentrate on getting myself well again. This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I would never want to be doing programmes knowing that I am unable to give you 100%.

“I am going to miss you, and I love you very much. Thank you for listening.”

Listeners expressed their sadness over Bob leaving (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Bob is adored by the Radio 2 family and his listeners’

Head of Radio 2, Helen Thomas, added: “I would like to say a sincere thank you to Bob, a true radio legend, for many years of very special shows on Radio 2.

“Bob has hosted The Radio 2 Country Show since 1999, becoming a trusted and respected tastemaker as the genre exploded in popularity. Since taking the reins of Sounds of the 70s, he has filled the show with love, laughter and captivating stories of being at the heart of the music scene throughout the decade.

I am so sorry that my health issues are forcing me to step down.

“Bob is adored by the Radio 2 family and his listeners. We are all going to miss him and his weekly shows very much. Everyone at Radio 2 sends Bob and his family our love and support.”

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Shaun Keaveny and Darius Rucker will remain as hosts of Sound of the 70s and the Country Show, respectively.

Radio listeners have sent their well wishes to Bob. One person said on Instagram: “This is a sad day. Thank you Bob for supporting us all.”

Another wrote: “So sad will miss your dulcet tones and wise words each week. You must do what’s best for you and your family. Given us so much now time for you.”

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