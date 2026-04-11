Radio host Bob Harris has issued a health update after he needed to have more treatment for his cancer.

The 80-year-old, who has presented The Country Show on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday nights since April 1999, was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008.

Last week, he announced he was taking time out from work “for treatment of an issue that has been building for the past few weeks”.

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Bob was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bob Harris in hospital for cancer treatment

In an upload shared on April 2, Bob posted a photo of himself back in the hospital.

In his caption, he issued a health update: “As many of you know, I suffer from prostate cancer, and every now and again I experience setbacks that need attention. Now is one of these moments.”

“This weeks Country Show is all ready to go and Sounds of the 70’s on 12th April will be an 80th birthday celebration special, which I recorded just before @c2cfestival with my beautiful friend @zoetheball. After that @dariusrucker will be sitting in on Country and @shaunkeaveny_ will be looking after Sounds of the 70’s for a few weeks.”

At the time, Bob said he couldn’t give “an exact date for my return” but did mention he would “come back stronger”.

Bob continued: “I hate missing programmes and I am keen to get back into the studio as soon as I can. Meanwhile, the @bbcradio2 family is supporting me every step of the way.”

“I am so blessed to have the love of my family and the support of my friends who have rallied round me at what has proved to be an unexpectedly testing time. My manager Nick Canham at @cloreclients has also been absolutely amazing.”

The broadcasting legend thanked everyone for their support, sending his “fondest love”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Harris OBE (@whisperingbob)

‘I will always remember your kindness’

In a more positive update, Bob announced yesterday that (April 10) he will be out of the hospital for his 80th birthday, which is today.

“I’m going home for my birthday! A massive shout out to the amazing hospital team that has been so wonderful to me during my ten day stay,” he said.

“Thank you with all my heart. I will always remember your kindness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Harris OBE (@whisperingbob)

‘Sending tons of love your way’

Many of Bob’s BBC co-stars reacted to the news to offer their support.

“Love you Bob,” Zoe Ball wrote.

“Happy Birthday, Bob! Sending tons of love your way xxx,” Lauren Laverne added.

“Much love and birthday wishes xx,” Sarah Millican shared

Claudia Winkleman also offered her support by liking the post.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary offers his support as co-star opens up about living with cancer for nearly 20 years

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