National treasure Jane McDonald is set for a busy year as she’s shared news that she’s landed a new radio show.

After announcing her With All My Love UK tour – which is set to run from October to November later this year – Jane has delighted fans with a new announcement.

Jane McDonald gets a slot on Radio 2

In an Instagram post, the singer and TV presenter wrote: “I had a wonderful time presenting on Radio 2 on Christmas Day so it’s an absolute pleasure to return and spend some more time with the lovely listeners during the (hopefully sunny!) May Bank Holidays.

“I can’t wait to hear your springtime stories and play some of my favourite tunes!”

The tagged article confirmed the news. Jane is set to be back in the presenter seat from 4-7 pm across the UK. It added that she would be sharing her views on “what makes a good barbecue, her gardening tips, memories from her travels…” and more.

Fans react

Fans immediately flooded the comments with words of support.

One gushed: “Can’t wait, Jane! I’m not at all surprised that Radio 2 have asked you back!”

Another fan commented: “Brilliant news Jane! Really enjoyed your Christmas Day show. So really looking forward to this.”

“Love this!” A third wrote. “Looking forward to seeing you play in Bristol!” said another, who’s clearly booked tickets for her tour.

“Jane you were a joy on Christmas Day. I will be listening anytime you’re on, you go for it girl!” another fan cheered.

Jane lost her partner Eddie in 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Jane is back on TV

After the tragic death of her partner Eddie Rothe in 2021, the BAFTA-winning presenter announced she was stepping back from the limelight for a while to deal with her grief.

But in the past year, McDonald has been busy making moves on and off our screens.

Her miniseries – Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan – premiered in 2023. She also made a special guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK earlier this year and was announced as Phillip Schofield’s replacement as the host of the 2023 British Soap Awards.

Now she’s turning her talents to radio. We’ll be tuning in, Jane!

