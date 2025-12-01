Prince William’s role at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service revealed

Prince William will have a role at Princess Kate’s upcoming Christmas carol service.

Together at Christmas will take place this coming Friday (December 5) at Westminster Abbey. The festive extravaganza has happened every year since 2021.

Now in its fifth year, Princess Kate’s event will celebrate “love in all its forms”. Readings linked to this theme will be read by Prince William, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé and Joe Locke.

Princess Kate’s Together at Christmas service will take place on Friday, December 5 (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate’s Christmas carol service line-up

There will also of course be musical performances, with Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua and the popular Cornish folk group, Fisherman’s Friends, all on this year’s line-up. They will likewise be joined by young musicians from Platinum Performing Arts, a North London community group.

The Princess of Wales is also expected to invite several inspiring members of the public that she has met this year to light candles at the event.

Award-winning horticulturist, Jamie Butterworth, will create a festive display outside Westminster Abbey. The Royal Horticultural Society will also be donating wreaths made by young people and ambassadors such as Mary Berry.

Alongside the Westminster Abbey service, 15 Together at Christmas community carol services will take place across the UK, supported by William and Kate’s Royal Foundation charity.

Members of the royal family will attend Together at Christmas (Credit: Cover Images)

Tribute to the Duchess of Kent

This year’s Christmas carol service will also feature a tribute to the Duchess of Kent. She died in September.

The duchess stepped back from royal life to work as a music teacher at a primary school in Kingston upon Hull for over a decade. She was known simply to the children as “Mrs Kent”.

Before guests enter the Abbey, they will enjoy music by young brass performers from Future Talent. The charity, co-founded by the late duchess, has supported young musicians from low-income backgrounds in the UK for over 20 years.

It’s unknown which royals will attend the service. However, Zara and Mike Tindall have reportedly confirmed they’ll attend.

In previous years, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been in attendance. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have also supported Kate at the service.

William and Kate’s three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, also attended last year’s service.

We can’t wait to enjoy the festivities ahead!

Together at Christmas will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve and will be repeated on Christmas Day.

