Prince William’s personal message to Lionesses as UK launches bid over World Cup

Prince William has expressed his excitement in support for the Lionesses as the UK launches its bid to host the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The tournament is set to become the biggest single-sport event in British history.

The Prince of Wales took to social media shortly after the joint bid was submitted by the English, Welsh, Scottish, and Northern Irish football associations.

Prince William shared his support for the Lionesses’ bid to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William shares support for Lionesses

Commenting on the announcement, he wrote: “Exciting times ahead! W.”

The brief but personal message reflects William’s long-standing support for women’s football and his continued passion for the sport.

Although he stepped down as President of the FA in 2024, William remains a patron of the association and a vocal supporter of the women’s game.

If successful, the UK’s bid will mark the first FIFA World Cup hosted on British soil since 1966.

The proposal includes 22 stadiums across 16 cities, with the majority in England and additional venues in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Organisers say over 63 million people would live within a two-hour journey of a match. This would make it the most accessible World Cup to date.

The bid is themed “All Together”, reflecting a commitment to empowering women and girls through sport, building on the momentum of the Lionesses’ recent success at the Euros.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also praised the bid.

“The Lionesses’ success has inspired girls across our country,” he said. “We’ll build on that momentum by welcoming millions of football fans… to a tournament that will benefit communities and businesses in host cities up and down the UK.”

Prince William and Princess Charlotte cheered on the Lionesses to victory at the Euros in July (Credit: Emmanuele Mastrodonato/IPA Sport/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock)

William’s passion for football

Prince William has maintained a visible presence in the world of football this year.

In July, he and Princess Charlotte travelled to Basel, Switzerland, to cheer on the Lionesses in the final of Euro 2025. England clinched the victory over Spain in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

William also proudly handed out medals, exchanging hugs and handshakes with the players.

Body language expert Darren Stanton noted the prince’s warm gestures during the ceremony reflected a “relatable and authentic” leadership style.

Lioness star Lucy Bronze previously spoke about William’s ongoing support for the team, and shared a sweet memory involving Princess Charlotte.

“I remember when Charlotte was born. We had a little England Lionesses kit made for her,” Lucy told HELLO!. “[Prince William] has been to almost every pre-camp. He always comes and says good luck to us in person. It’s always nice to have a little chat.”

Read more: Prince William’s Dartmoor land targeted by ‘sabotage’ as statements issued

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.