All the heartbreak the Lionesses have endured – from death of parents to manager’s tragic family loss

The England Lionesses recently won their second successive European Championship – but behind the scenes, the gang have had their fair share of heartbreak.

At the weekend, the Lionesses retained their European crowns as they beat Spain on penalties. The mega-tense game finished 1-1, with Alessia Russo scoring England’s equaliser in the second half.

However, the team have had some heartbreaking difficulties during their path to success. Here, ED! is taking a look inside the Lionesses’ tragedies.

Sarina Wiegman’s sister sadly died (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman

Manager of the Lionesses, Sarina Wiegman, took on the role in 2020, when she moved from the Netherlands to Britain.

However, a few years into her time in England and Sarina’s sister, Diana, was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. She unfortunately got increasingly ill over the following year and was unable to travel to the UK to see Sarina at work.

In May 2022, Sarina and her family were told that Diana didn’t have long left to live. Despite the devastating update, Sarina told the Guardian that they “made that such a valuable month”.

Sadly, just over a month before the Women’s Euros 2022 began, Sarina’s sister Diana died.

“She wanted me to be the best,” Sarina added to the publication.

She went on: “I think I was still in shock or something, it was so fresh, she was so close to me, I was so connected to her in that period that I just went out and I enjoyed it.”

Lionesses star Hannah Hampton

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton revealed shortly after the Lionesses’ win at the weekend that her grandfather died just days before the Euros began.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday (July 27), Hannah issued an emotional tribute to her late grandfather – who dreamed of seeing her play for England.

Alongside a photo of Hannah’s green England jersey with “Grandpa” inscribed on the neckline, she wrote: “Dear Grandpa. Two days before the biggest tournament of my life, you left.

“It still doesn’t feel real. I kept thinking when I’d call nannie I’d hear your voice again – one of your jokes, or one of those little comments you’d make that somehow said everything without saying much at all. You were one of my biggest supporters. You believed in me before I even knew what this journey would look like.”

She continued: “You were always there: watching, encouraging, teaching. You taught me so much, not just about football, but about life. About staying grounded, working hard, being resilient and doing things the right way.

“I miss our chats. I miss you saying, ‘only us athletes understand’ – always with a little smirk like you were in on something special. And you were. You got it, you understood what this meant to me. You understood what it took.”

Beth and Ella paid tribute to their parents (Credit: InstagramStory)

Beth Mead and Ella Toone

Beth Mead has also been through a lot in recent years after tragically losing her mother, June, in 2023 to ovarian cancer. Sharing the news of her mum’s death at the time, a heartbroken Beth revealed that there will be a “piece missing forever”.

Fellow player Ella Toone also faced heartbreak when her father, Nick, died in September 2024 to cancer, just days before his 60th birthday.

“I will miss you, and I will never stop loving you,” she shared at the time, announcing his death.

On Sunday, after their win, Beth and Ella shared a snap on their Instagram Story and dedicated it to their parents.

“We did it for our angels in the sky. Forever with us and forever proud,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Beth and Ella revealed they found the opening matching tough following the loss of their parents.

“We both said the first game we really struggled,” Beth said, as BBC reports. She added: “You look to the stands for your person who was standing there and they are not there anymore. My mum was the first person I would look for in the stands, so I understand what Ella felt in that moment.

“It’s special to be able to have that moment to think about them and dedicate it to them.”

