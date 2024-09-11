Lioness Ella Toone has announced the death of her beloved father, calling him the “best dad in the world”.

The Manchester United star’s dad, Nick, was at the centre of Ella’s career over the years and and was often seen cheering her on at matches.

However, on Tuesday (September 10) Lioness Ella shared the sad news that Nick had tragically died just days before his birthday.

The footballer has revealed some sad news (Credit: YouTube)

Ella Toone dad

Taking to Instagram, Ella uploaded several photos of her beloved father. In the caption, she wrote: “Dad, today would have been your 60th bday, just 3 days after we had to watch you leave us.

“I wish we could have had at least 20 more birthdays together. We will raise a glass for your big one tonight as much as you really didn’t wanna turn the big six-0!

“I don’t have the words right now but all I can say is I will miss you and I will never stop loving you. There’s a big hole in my heart that can never be filled but all I can do now is continue to make you proud.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ella Toone (@ellatoone)

Ella Toone says she will ‘make Dad proud’

Ella went on: “You are the biggest reason I’ve achieved what I have, playing without you sat in the stands shouting COME ON UNITED won’t ever be the same but you got the best seat in the house now dad, just make sure you remember to take your glasses for once.

“The best dad in the world, best man, my best friend and my best football coach. We will stick together and we will make you proud Dad. Love you cock’, 07/09/24. 59 forever.”

Ella’s fans shared their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ella’s fans rally around with support

Ella’s followers soon shared their condolences and support for Ella. In the comments section, one person said: “Sending so much love to you and the family, Ella – how proud your Dad was of you and he will continue to watch down on you with pride.”

Someone else added: “You will be forever missed, Nick. The most kind and caring man, and the proudest Dad there ever was. We are always here for you Ell, I love you all so much.”

A third wrote: “So much love to you Ella he’s so proud of you and always will be. We all love you so much, so sorry for your loss.”

Read more: Lionesses star Chloe Kelly looks ‘so beautiful’ as she marries Scott Moore

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.