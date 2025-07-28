The England Lionesses retained their Euros crown last night (Sunday, July 27) by beating Spain on penalties in the final.

However, some fans still found reason to complain, with their ire aimed at England legend Alex Scott…

Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty (Credit: BBC)

Lionesses win Euro 2025

Last night saw the Lionesses make England proud once more by lifting the European Championships trophy for a second time.

They previously won it back in 2022, thanks to a Chloe Kelly goal against Germany.

It was Chloe Kelly, 27, who proved to be the difference again this time after she scored the winning penalty against Spain.

England had gone into the break 1-0 down after a goal from Spain’s Mariona Caldente. However, the Lionesses fought back, scoring an equaliser through Alessia Russo.

The game eventually went to penalties. England goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton, 24, saved two penalties, whilst Alex Greenwood, Niamh Charles and Chloe Kelly all scored theirs, winning 3-1.

Alex was part of the punditry team (Credit: BBC)

Alex Scott under fire from Lionesses fans

However, before all that happened, some fans were complaining.

Coverage of the final was shown on both BBC One and ITV1 – and viewers weren’t happy with the team fronting the BBC broadcast.

Gabby Logan fronted the final for the BBC, with former Lionesses Steph Houghton and Ellen White, as well as former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha, providing their expertise as pundits.

Meanwhile, Alex Scott was pitchside, where she interviewed a range of stars, including ex-England keeper Rachel Brown-Finnis, Fran Kirby and England legend Jill Scott.

After the game, Alex even shared a tearful interview with England captain (and her close friend) Leah Williamson.

Alex came under fire (Credit: BBC)

Alex Scott slammed by Lionesses fans

However, upon learning that Alex was amongst the pundits on the BBC coverage, some fans switched over.

“Can’t listen to that Alex Scott talk football if she’s on there,” one viewer fumed.

“Not a very difficult decision to make, @ITV with @laura_woodsy @IanWright0 or the [bleep] that is @BBCSport and Alex Scott,” another said.

“Well done all at ITV, Laura Woods is peerless and the final line-up of Emma [Hayes], Caz [Karen Carney] and [Ian] Wrighty perfect much, much better than the awful Alex Scott and Salty Fara Williams on the Beeb,” a third wrote.

However, some viewers were enjoying Alex on punditry duty, with some growing emotional following her tearful chat with Leah.

“OH ALEX SCOTT STOP CRYING UR GONNA SET ME OFF AGAIN,” one viewer tweeted.

“Both of them tearing up [crying emoji],” another said.

“Alex Scott interviewing Michelle Agyemang is too much for me to handle right now,” a third wrote.

“Daily reminder that I love Alex Scott,” another added.

Coverage of the Euros final is available to re-watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

