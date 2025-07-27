Lionesses’ love lives: Everything we know about the England ladies’ partners

The England women’s national football team, better known as the Lionesses, are defending their title as European champions this year after beating Italy in a tense semifinal match – but who are the partners they’ll be celebrating with if they win?

With standout performances from Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton, Leah Williamson, Michelle Agyemang, and just about every other member of the squad, this year’s Euros tournament has been a nail biter.

But what do we know about the Lionesses’ lives behind the scenes?

From Leah Williamson breaking her silence on the so-called Spanish “kiss-gate” scandal to Chloe Kelly looking “so beautiful” at her star-studded Cheshire marriage to Everton groundsman Scott Moore, here’s the lowdown on the Lionesses’ love lives.

The Lionesses are the perfect role models in this social media-crazed world (Credit: Splash News)

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson

In May this year, Leah Williamson and the rest of Arsenal celebrated a remarkable win over Barcelona, getting their hands on the Champions League trophy for the second time.

Leah posted on social media that it was “Magic. Pure Magic. What a weekend, see you at the Emirates Gooners.”

Among those joining Leah in celebrating the win was American journalist and former Miss USA, Elle Smith. She shared a black-and-white photo of herself and Leah cosying up, trophy in hand, with four crown emojis. Rumours online – and social media comments on their posts – suggest they’re a couple.

Born 1998 in Springfield, Ohio, Elle studied at the University of Kentucky and earned the title of Miss USA in 2021. She was the vice president of her university’s National Association of Black Journalists chapter, and has worked as an on-air reporter for a regional TV station in Kentucky.

Chloe Kelly met her husband Scott Moore on the Everton grounds

As Chloe prepared to come off the bench in the Lionesses’ quarter-final against Sweden, the BBC cameras caught a glimpse of her shin pads. They feature a photo of her and her husband on their wedding day.

Chloe and Scott Moore first met while she was playing for Everton. He had a job as a groundsman, per the Sun, and sparks flew after she held a door open for him.

He went on to sent her a missive on Instagram, and one thing led to another.

They became engaged in December 2023, on a trip to Finnish Lapland, with the Northern Lights for a romantic backdrop.

Scott proposed during a private husky ride. She called it the “easiest yes ever”. They tied the knot at Merrydale Manor in Cheshire in July last year.

He still works as a greensman. But Chloe left Everton in 2020. She spent five years at Manchester City and joined Arsenal in 2025.

Chloe Kelly and her husband Scott Moore tied the knot in July 2024 (Credit: Splash News)

Lionesses’ partners – Lauren Hemp celebrated by footballer girlfriend after MBE honour

In 2024, Lauren Hemp received an MBE for her services to football – including her role in the Lionesses’ victory at the 2022 European Championship.

The Manchester City footballer paid a visit to Windsor Castle for the investiture, as featured in a social media post by her partner, fellow footballer Ashley Hodson.

Born in Prescot, Merseyside in 1995, Ashley played for Liverpool, Birmingham City and Sheffield United. However, she announced her retirement from football last summer.

She has been in Switzerland this year watching Lauren help push the Lionesses through to the final, cheering from the stands and soaking up the “vibes, views and football”.

Meet Ella Toone’s partner – Celtic footballer Joe Bunney

Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone is dating (awkwardly) Manchester City devotee Joe Bunney. But he maintains that he is her biggest cheerleader.

They are both from Manchester, and met through mutual friends. Joe plays for Stalybridge Celtic, and has two children from a previous partner.

Over the years, Joe has put in stints with Bolton Wanderers, Matlock Town, Hartlepool United, Altrincham, Macclesfield, Ashton United and Hyde United, among others.

Lionesses’ partners – Jess Carter is in a relationship with German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger

Jess and Ann-Katrin Berger first met while playing for Birmingham City in 2016. They became housemates and good friends and, ultimately, partners, moving to Chelsea together three years later.

“I had broken up with my boyfriend when I moved in, but as far as I knew I was straight,” the Sun quotes Jess as saying.

Ann-Katrin took her out for a dinner date in August 2017, and things moved along quickly afterwards.

“I was quite nervous because I didn’t know what her reaction would be,” she said later. “I always knew she was quite an open person, and she’d never ruled out being with a woman. At the same time, I heard her talk about guys, so I wasn’t sure.”

They have been together since, and this year celebrate eight years together. Berger has been among the standout players this tournament, making some mind-bending saves for the German team.

Jess, meanwhile, has made headlines for the amount of racist abuse she says she has received over the last few weeks. Not ideal: she is a star.

Behind the rumoured ‘romance’ between Lioness teammates Bronze and Walsh

The year the Lionesses won the UEFA European Championships, the Metro reported that there were rumours about an off-pitch partnership between teammates Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh.

They played together at Manchester City, then transferred together to Barcelona during the summer of 2022. The paper notes that they have spent time with each other’s families and enjoyed a trip to Los Angeles together in May 2022.

However, neither has confirmed the rumours, so for now, they remain just that. Maybe something happened, maybe it didn’t. Maybe it did but they have since parted ways.

Either way, as defender and midfielder, they form the backbone of the England squad. And they will be hoping they can hold the trophy up once again after Sunday’s final.

