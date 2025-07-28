England Lionesses goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has revealed a family tragedy that occurred just two days before the Euros.

The 24-year-old Lioness shared the heartfelt news on Instagram earlier today (Monday, July 28).

Lionesses star Hannah Hampton pays tribute to her grandfather

Last night saw Hannah cement herself in England football folklore by saving two penalties in the Euros final, helping the team win their second consecutive European Championship.

However, just days before the tournament began in Switzerland, the star was rocked by the death of her grandfather.

Taking to Instagram today, the Chelsea goalkeeper shared a snap of her England jersey. In the inside collar, the star had had the word ‘Grandpa’ and ‘222’ printed.

“Dear Grandpa, Two days before the biggest tournament of my life, you left. It still doesn’t feel real. I kept thinking when I’d call Nannie I’d hear your voice again – one of your jokes, or one of those little comments you’d make that somehow said everything without saying much at all,” she wrote.

‘It still doesn’t feel real’

The star then continued.

“You were one of my biggest supporters. You believed in me before I even knew what this journey would look like. You were always there – watching, encouraging, teaching. You taught me so much, not just about football, but about life. About staying grounded, working hard, being resilient and doing things the right way,” she then wrote.

I carried you through every minute. And I always will. I did it. WE DID IT.

“I miss our chats. I miss you saying “Only us athletes understand” — always with a little smirk like you were in on something special. And you were. You got it. You understood what this meant to me. You understood what it took,” she then continued.

“It breaks my heart that you didn’t get to see me walk out for our country at my first major tournament… something you dreamed of for me, something we talked about so many times. I wanted to see your face or hear your voice after the game calling back home. I wanted to share that with you. But I know, deep down, you were still there. I felt you with me. In the tunnel. On the pitch. In the tough moments. I heard you in my head when I needed strength.

“I hope I made you proud, Grandpa. I carried you through every minute. And I always will. I did it. WE DID IT.”

Fans send Hannah their support

Hannah’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with their support.

“Sending our love, Hannah,” the official Chelsea Women account commented.

“Immensely proud Han,” her fellow England player, Aggie Beever-Jones, wrote.

“Awwww Hannah so sorry to hear this. He absolutely would have been proud as the whole nation is today! Sending love to you and your family,” another follower said.

“This is so beautifully written. I felt every word of it. Grandpa was right there with you,” another wrote.

“The perfect way to honour him. You couldn’t have made him prouder H,” a fifth then added.

