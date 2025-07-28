Inside the Lionesses’ wild Euros party – boozy pics with husbands and girlfriends; 4am finish; kisses and karaoke

The England Lionesses were partying hard last night (Sunday, July 27) after winning a second successive European Championship.

From boozy snaps, a massive cake and a very late finish, here’s an inside look at their post-victory party…

Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty (Credit: ITV)

England Lionesses win Euros 2025

Last night saw the Lionesses retain their European crowns as they beat Spain on penalties. The victory was made all the sweeter considering the fact that Spain beat England in the World Cup final back in 2023.

The game finished 1-1, with Alessia Russo scoring England’s equaliser in the second half. Penalties proved to be another eventful experience for the Lionesses, with Hannah Hampton saving two, and Alex Greenwood, Niamh Charles, and Chloe Kelly scoring theirs.

Last night’s win marks Sarina Weigman’s third successive Euros victory, having previously won the tournament with the Netherlands in 2017 and with England in 2022.

Ella shared some a glimpse from the party (Credit: @ellatoone / Instagram)

Inside the England Lionesses’ after-party – boozy snaps and a big cake

After their amazing win, the Lionesses partied hard. Before heading to the party, the girls enjoyed some pizza and beer at the stadium, before heading off. Taking to Instagram, several of the stars shared inside glimpses of the jubilations that happened after full-time.

Striker Ella Toone, 25, shared a clip of the after-party, in which she could be seen sitting on her boyfriend’s shoulders, wearing an England shirt back to front with “Champions 25” written on it. Teddy Swims’ I Lose Control could be heard playing in the background.

Chloe shared a snap from the party too (Credit: @chloekelly / Instagram)

Chloe Kelly, who scored the deciding penalty, also shared a similar post on her story. The star, 27, was seen sitting on her husband Scott Moore‘s shoulders wearing a cowboy hat.

Ella’s boyfriend, Joe Bunney, shared various snaps and clips from the party that the England squad held afterwards.

The players were seen being applauded by their friends and family as they arrived at the venue.

He also shared a video of his girlfriend Ella, glass in hand, dancing to Freed From Desire, with her winners’ medal still around her neck.

Another clip showed the star singing Mountain High on karaoke.

Joe also shared a video of the party still going on at 4.10 am, with girlfriend Ella and her fellow players still singing and dancing. Unfortunately for Joe, he was then at the airport at 8.47am. Yuck!

The England Lionesses’ party went on until the early hours (Credit: @joebunney / Instagram)

Cake cutting ceremony

In another video posted by Joe, England captain Leah Williamson and manager Sarina Wiegman were seen cutting a big cake together.

The three-tiered cake had a football on it, as well as a mini replica of the Euro’s trophy next to it.

The crowd surrounding the duo exploded into cheers as they cut through the cake.

Beth Mead, meanwhile, revealed that there was a photobooth at the party. She shared a snap of herself, her family, friends and girlfriend, Vivianne Miedema, posing in the booth together.

Alex shared a snap too (Credit: @alexgreenwood / Instagram)

Alex Greenwood shared a snap of herself and Beth kissing their medals at the party too.

With the open-top bus parade taking place in London this lunchtime, it’s safe to say some of the players are going to be nursing sore heads!

