Piers Morgan’s son, Spencer, has come under fire on Twitter for a post he shard about the Lionesses last night (Sunday, July 27).

Spencer, 32, made his “sexist” tweet following the Lionesses‘ victory at the European Championships.

Moments before Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty (Credit: BBC)

Spencer Morgan’s tweet about the Lionesses

Last night (July 27), saw the England Women’s team lift the European Championships for the second time in a row. They beat Spain on penalties in Switzerland to retain their crown.

The game finished 1-1 after Alessia Russo scored the equaliser for the Lionesses in the second half. After both teams failed to break the deadlock in extra time, the game went to penalties.

England blinked first, with Beth Mead missing her penalty. However, after some stunning saves from Hannah Hampton and penalty conversions from Alex Greenwood and Niamh Charles, it was left down to Chloe Kelly to seal victory for the Lionesses once again.

That shootout was the funniest thing I’ve seen since the last one ‘Why can’t the men win?’. Because they’re playing against people capable of kicking a ball — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) July 27, 2025

However, some trolls couldn’t help but take a pop at the team, despite their momentous achievement. Piers Morgan‘s son, Spencer, was among said trolls.

“That shootout was the funniest thing I’ve seen since the last one. ‘Why can’t the men win?’ Because they’re playing against people capable of kicking a ball,” he tweeted.

Spencer Morgan slammed

However, Spencer’s replies weren’t flooded with support. Instead, many took umbrage with his mean-spirited comments.

“These same weird blokes who have to appear edgy by hating women’s football. Bless them man, they’re very troubled blokes,” one person replied. “Just why would you stoop that low just say congrats and move, for Christ’s sake,” another fumed.

“Imagine watching that game as an English man and then thinking let’s make it about the men’s game. Soak it up, you melon and enjoy the moment,” a third wrote.

“They’ve achieved something. You’re just a bloke’s son,” another wrote. “No need to be sexist, Spencer. Well played, England, that’s all you need to say,” a fifth added.

“A win is a win however it comes and this is their second trophy in four years. The men haven’t won anything for 59 years!!!” another pointed out. “Proper weird attention seeking. They’ve just beaten the World Cup holders,” another commented.

Piers Morgan had a much more positive response than son Spencer on Twitter (Credit: TalkTV)

Piers Morgan’s response to Lionesses winning

Spencer’s dad, Piers, was much more supportive towards the ladies, however.

“BOOOM! Well done @Lionesses – and great to see an Arsenal star score the winning penalty. Congrats @chloekell,” he tweeted last night.

