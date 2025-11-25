Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie face ‘dilemma’ as Kate Middleton ‘invites’ them to Christmas service

The Princess of Wales has reportedly invited Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to her upcoming Christmas carol service, but it could have the sisters facing a “difficult dilemma”.

Kate’s Together at Christmas service, which happens each year, will take place at Westminster Abbey on December 5.

Members of the royal family usually attend the service to support the princess. This includes Beatrice and Eugenie, who have both been seen at the event over the years.

However, as preparations are underway for Kate’s fifth Together at Christmas event, Beatrice and Eugenie could be facing a difficult position.

Princess of Wales’ Together at Christmas carol service

Each year there is a new theme for the service. This year it will be celebrating “love in all its forms”.

“In a world that can feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all, spanning generations, communities, cultures and faiths,” Kensington Palace announced in a statement.

“As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness. The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence and joy.”

This year’s Christmas carol service is also expected to feature a tribute to the Duchess of Kent, who died in September. Before guests enter the Abbey, they will enjoy music by young performers from Future Talent, a charity co-founded by the late duchess. The charity has supported young musicians from low-income backgrounds in the UK for over 20 years.

This puts the sisters in a very difficult dilemma.

The service will air on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

Seemingly in the spirit of this theme, reports claim that Kate has extended an olive branch to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35.

According to Fox News, the princesses are on the invite list for the service, despite the ongoing scandal surrounding their father.

Beatrice attended the event last year, while Eugenie was absent. However, Eugenie has attended the service before.

Beatrice and Eugenie face ‘difficult dilemma’ over carol service

“Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received personal invitations for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ from Princess Catherine’s office,” royal commentator Neil Sean reportedly told the outlet.

“This is Catherine’s project, and she has the final say, very similar to the way Prince William operates Earthshot,” he then claimed. “Above all, yes, the royal family wants to be seen as united amid what has been a very difficult year.”

However, he also pointed out that it may not be an easy decision for the king’s nieces.

“This puts the sisters in a very difficult dilemma,” he claimed. “If they don’t attend, it looks like they’re snubbing a prestigious invite. If they do attend, they know there could be a media circus with them at the centre of attention.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

It comes as their father Andrew had his remaining royal titles and honours stripped following scrutiny over his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has also faced allegations of sexual assault.

Virginia Giuffre alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew when she was 17 in the early 2000s, after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always vehemently denied all the allegations against him.

Beatrice and Eugenie have remained quiet during the scandal. According to reports, they’ll keep their princess titles despite their father no longer being a prince.

But will they make an appearance at the Princess of Wales’ Christmas concert? We’ll have to wait and see.

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

