Kate Middleton announces date and theme for her Christmas carol concert

This year Kate Middleton will bring back her Christmas carol concert once again.

And as we get closer to December, Kensington Palace has revealed new exciting details.

Kate began her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey way back in 2021. Every year since then the service has taken place, with many members of the family attending to show their support.

It was confirmed earlier this year that it would once again be taking place. But now we know exactly when, and what the theme will be.

What to expect from Kate Middleton’s Christmas concert this year

Kensington Palace has confirmed that on Friday December 5, the Princess of Wales will once again host her Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Each year there is a new theme for the service. This year it will celebrate “love in all its forms”.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: “In a world that can feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all, spanning generations, communities, cultures and faiths.

“As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness. The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence and joy.”

The Westminster Abbey Choir will sing some of the nation’s most beloved carols, while a star-studded line-up will provide readings and musical contributions.

This year, guests include Hannah Waddingham, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Dan Smith of Bastille.

However, this year will mark a very special tribute for Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who died on September 4. All of the royal family attended her funeral.

Before guests enter the Abbey, they will enjoy music by young performers from Future Talent. It’s a charity co-founded by the late Duchess of Kent.

The charity has supported young musicians from low-income backgrounds in the UK for over 20 years.

Who attends the service from the royal family?

The Princess of Wales does typically attend the Christmas carol service. Last year, she attended alongside Prince William and their three children. In 2024, the concert took place months after she announced the end of her cancer treatment.

But it’s not only Kate and William who make an appearance, as it’s an event that numerous royals gather together.

Last year, Kate’s concert was attended by the likes of Duchess Sophie, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Zara Tindall.

The Princess of Wales’ family, including her parents and siblings, also attended last year.

King Charles has also attended the service over the years, so we could see him there this year.

Royal fans are thrilled as one person gushed on X: “Catherine’s Christmas service is shaping up to be a star-studded event with Kate Winslet among the highlights. Sounds like a festive treat!”

Another wrote: “Brilliant. A lovely start to the Christmas season.”

What happens every year at the concert?

Last year’s service welcomed more than 1600 guests. In a new addition, there was a “kindness tree” where attendees could write handwritten messages of gratitude.

While it’s unknown if that tree will return, it seemed to be a big hit with visitors. And with Kate constantly trying to spread the message of kindness, it seems like a possibility.

Each guest receives an Order of Service, with a beautiful bespoke illustration. Last year it was by illustrator Charlie Mackesy. Everyone was also given a very special letter from Kate, thanking them for their work.

Meanwhile, fans at home can also virtually attend the service, as it is usually broadcast on TV.

The full carol service that Kate, Princess of Wales, hosts will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX this Christmas Eve in the UK. A repeat will air on the morning of Christmas Day.

With all of the new changes happening this year, and the beautiful tribute for the Duchess of Kent, the Christmas concert 2025 is definitely going to be one to not be missed.

We can’t wait to watch!

