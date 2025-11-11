The BBC came under fire from royal fans today (Tuesday, November 11) after making an apparent gaffe regarding Princess Kate’s name.

The slip-up came during coverage of the Princess of Wales’ appearance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire this morning.

The Princess of Wales was at the National Memorial Arboretum today (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess Kate attends Remembrance Day service

On Tuesday, Princess Kate stepped out in an all-black outfit, wearing a military-style coat and a wide-brimmed hat.

She led the Remembrance service and laid a wreath to remember those who lost their lives in conflict.

Kate joined veterans, military families, as well as senior officials in honouring the fallen.

However, during the BBC News coverage of the engagement, there was something of a slip-up from the broadcaster.

At various points during the coverage, Kate was referred to as her maiden name “Kate Middleton”, rather than her official royal title, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Royal fans were left furious with the broadcaster and took to social media to complain.

Kate laid a wreath at the memorial (Credit: CoverImages.com)

BBC sparks complaints

Taking to X, fans let loose at the BBC, describing its coverage as “disrespectful”.

“Can’t believe the appalling coverage on BBC. The Princess of Wales being referred to as Kate Middleton!” one viewer fumed over footage of the moment.

She should not be referring to the Princess of Wales as ‘Kate Middleton’.

“Can somebody have a word in the ear of your reporter at the National Memorial Arboretum – she should not be referring to the Princess of Wales as ‘Kate Middleton’!!” another then raged.

“How dare the #BBC once again be disrespectful to [Catherine] Princes of Wales at the wreath laying (broadcasting now). Several times, the woman presenter used her maiden name. I am fuming!!! I would name and shame if I knew who she is,” one person then wrote.

Kate attended the Remembrance Sunday service (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate honours Princess Diana at Remembrance Sunday service

On Sunday (November 9), Kate made an appearance at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London.

The royal was joined on the balcony by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla, and the Duke of Kent.

The king, Prince William, and Prince Edward were also in attendance.

Kate wore all black at the event, with an asymmetrical hat and a lace ruffle scarf.

Along with a poppy, Kate completed the look with pearl drop earrings, which reportedly once belonged to Princess Diana.

The mother-of-three also wore an RAF brooch, a tribute to her paternal grandfather, Peter Middleton, who served as a fighter pilot during World War II.

The previous night, Kate attended the Festival of Remembrance alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Royal fans were thrilled to see the royal joined by her eldest son, Prince George. However, he wasn’t present on Sunday for the service in central London.

The reason for this has seemingly been explained, and it’s all to do with how old he is! The young royal is only 12 years old. William, for example, was 22 when he first attended a Remembrance Sunday service – so George may have a while to wait yet!

