Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘to make Royal Variety performance return’ after two year hiatus

Prince William and Kate Middleton are marking their calendars for Wednesday night where they will make an anticipated return to the Royal Variety Performance after a two-year hiatus, according to reports.

The couple will step out in their finest attire to celebrate an evening filled with glitz and glamour.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend Royal Variety Performance this week

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Royal Variety Performance on Wednesday, November 19, marking their first appearance at the iconic event in two years, and their first since Kate’s cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Wills and Kate will be the guests of honour at the annual star-studded showcase. It is held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, just a short drive from their Kensington Palace home.

The Prince of Princess of Wales last attended the event in 2023 (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews)

The event benefits the Royal Variety Charity, which supports members of the entertainment industry, especially those struggling with mental health challenges.

Hosted this year by British comedian Jason Manford, the 2025 performance promises a glittering lineup of music, comedy, and theatre.

Prince William and Princess Kate to enjoy star-studded date night

Highlights will include performances by Jessie J and Icelandic jazz sensation Laufey, a special number from Paddington The Musical, and a tribute from the West End and Paris casts of Les Misérables in honour of the musical’s 40th anniversary.

Following the performances, the Prince and Princess will meet performers and Royal Variety Charity representatives backstage.

This will be Kate and William’s sixth time attending the Royal Variety Performance since their 2011 wedding.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to make their next joint appearance at the Royal Variety Performance later this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Over the years, Kate has made headlines with her fashion choices, including her beaded green Jenny Packham gown from 2021 and the dramatic blue Safiyaa cape dress she wore to the show in 2023.

With her return to the spotlight following her cancer treatment, anticipation is high to see what the Princess of Wales will wear this year.

The Royal Variety Performance is considered the unofficial start of the royal holiday season. Although it takes place in November, it is broadcast on ITV closer to Christmas.

The Waleses last attended the show in 2023. They were joined by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden during their UK visit.

In 2022, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, represented the family. And in 2024, King Charles attended solo after Queen Camilla pulled out due to illness.

Kate Middleton recent royal duties

Princess Kate’s public return to the Royal Albert Hall follows her appearance last weekend at the Royal Festival of Remembrance.

She was accompanied by her 12-year-old son, Prince George. William was absent as he travelled back from Brazil, where he flew to attend the annual Earthshot Awards.

Dressed in a black Alessandra Rich gown and a poppy pin, Kate appeared calm and collected.

The next day, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined senior royals at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, honouring those who lost their lives in military service.

Looking ahead, the royal couple is also confirmed to attend Kate’s annual Together at Christmas carol service on December 5 at Westminster Abbey.

The event is now in its fifth year. It continues to spotlight individuals and organisations who “bring love and care to their communities.”

Scheduled performers include Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Dan Smith of Bastille.

All eyes will undoubtedly be on Kate and what outfit she chooses to dazzle in on the night.

We can’t wait!

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘secret deal’ with King Charles

So, what do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.