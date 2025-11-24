Princess Kate Middleton’s powerful new statement on ‘addiction’: ‘This needs to change’

Princess Kate Middleton has issued a new message as she marked Addiction Awareness Week.

In 2021, Kate launched the UK’s leading addiction campaign Taking Action On Addiction, led by the Forward Trust. The initiative aims to get the nation to talk about addiction.

Now, the Princess of Wales has penned an important statement, saying addiction is a “complex mental health condition”.

The Princess of Wales launched the Forward Trust’s addiction campaign back in 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate Middleton speaks out on addiction in new message

“Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support. But still, even now in 2025, people’s experience of addiction is shaped by fear, shame and judgement,” Princess Kate writes in her statement.

The stigma surrounding those who face addiction allows it to thrive.

“This needs to change,” she then continues. “The stigma surrounding those who face addiction allows it to thrive behind closed doors, impacting families and communities, and ultimately ruining lives. Many of us will know someone who is struggling with an addiction.

“Now is the moment to show our compassion and love to help them, or their friends and family, to reach out to organisations like The Forward Trust for support.”

“Recovery is hard, but with the right treatment it is possible. And this begins with a conversation, a listening ear and showing we care. So please join the conversation,” the royal urges readers. “By talking about it in the open, together we can bring addiction and the harm it causes out of the shadows. We can reframe this issue with kindness and understanding, and we can help individuals and families coping with addiction know they are not alone.”

Addiction Awareness Week

Princess Kate marked Addiction Awareness Week in 2021. At the time, she became royal patron of the Forward Trust, a charity that supports people to recover from addiction or leave behind crime.

The charity’s Taking Action on Addiction campaign aims to break down stigma surrounding addiction.

Kate has also undertaken various engagements as part of her patronage. In 2023, the royal visited HMP High Down in Surrey to speak with inmates struggling with addiction and learn more about how the criminal justice system is helping them.

Football icon Tony Adams is also supporting Addiction Awareness Week (Credit: Taking Action On Addiction via YouTube)

Tony Adams supports addiction awareness campaign

Meanwhile, it’s not just Princess Kate who is backing the campaign.

Former England Arsenal footballer Tony Adams also supports the initiative after battling addiction himself.

Tony is the chairman of trustees at the Forward Trust.

In a statement, Tony opened up about his decision to speak about his struggles. He said: “Help us to Get The Nation Talking about Addiction so that we can break down the stigma that prevents so many people from seeking the help that they need.

“Together, we can create a culture where anyone feels able to speak openly about addiction — whether they are seeking help themselves, supporting a loved one, or shaping workplaces and communities. Talking is the first step to recovery, and recovery is possible for everyone.”

The sportsman added: “I made the decision many years to talk openly about my struggles with alcohol addiction, and it’s the best decision I ever made.”

