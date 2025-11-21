Princess Kate finally speaks out about her changing hair colour

Princess Kate has finally acknowledged rumours about her changing hair colour.

The changing colour and style of Kate’s brunette then blonde locks has been baffling fans in recent months.

Here is what she had to say…

Princess Kate has spilled the secret behind her luscious locks (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate explains hair transformation

The Princess of Wales caused confusion earlier this year as she returned from her summer break debuting stunning blonde locks, before appearing to return to her signature brunette only days later. More recently, she has once again been spotted looking more golden.

According to the Daily Mail, Kate made the revelation in a backstage chat with Su Pollard at Wednesday’s (November 19) Royal Variety Performance. She attended the star-studded event with hubby Prince William for the first time in two years.

The Princess of Wales wowed on the Royal Albert Hall’s red carpet in a green velvet bodycon gown. The Prince of Wales matched his wife in a velvet jacket, completing the look with a bow tie.

As the actress complimented Kate, telling her: “I like your hair, it looks a lot lighter”, Kate reportedly explained: “It used to be brown, but it’s gone light in the sunshine.”

The princess certainly had ample time to soak up the sun over the summer, as she reportedly enjoyed some time away sailing around the Greek islands aboard a superyacht with her family.

Princess Kate returned from her summer holidays with blonder hair (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess of Wales’ symbolic earrings

There was also another part of the royal’s look that caught the attention of fans. Kate accessorised her stunning dress with a pair of statement diamond earrings.

As well as looking beautiful, the jewels apparently have ties to a number of important royal women.

Speaking to Marie Claire, Nilesh Rakholia of Abelini jewellery identified the earrings as the Greville Chandelier Earrings.

The earrings are said to be “composed of 16 diamonds across multiple cuts”.

They included “baguette, baton, emerald, pear, half-moon and square—which is why they are often described as a ‘lexicon of modern diamond cutting.'”

Princess Kate made a symbolic choice of earrings for the occasion (Credit: Cover Images)

The earrings are apparently part of a set that was handed down to the late Queen Mother by Margaret Greville. They were then gifted to the late Queen Elizabeth II by her parents on her wedding day.

The Royal Variety took place on the eve of what would have been Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 78th wedding anniversary, November 20.

Undoubtedly a fitting day for Kate to pluck the earrings from the archives!

