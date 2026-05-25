Gemma Collins has been embracing the warm weather and impressed her followers after posing in a cut-out swimsuit.

The reality TV icon is no stranger to posing in swimwear, having left her fans “obsessed” a few days ago after she stunned in a strapless bright pink swimsuit.

However, for her latest social media upload, Gemma opted for another look that didn’t go unnoticed.

Following her previous swimsuit pics, Gemma has treated her followers to more (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins in a cut-out swimsuit

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (May 24), Gemma stunned in an animal-print style swimsuit.

The attire was cut out at the front and showed off her decolletage. The GC accessorised with large black sunglasses and a gold bracelet.

She styled her long, signature blonde hair up in plaits and painted her short nails.

Gemma was captured in a pool in front of an exotic backdrop. Posing with one hand on her hip, she gazed directly at the camera lens while being snapped in the sunshine.

“Woke up this morning and patted myself on the back,” she wrote in her caption.

“I’ve never had a bad looking boyfriend !!! X Always pulled a sort and that really hit today,” Gemma continued, bragging about her exes.

“#beyourownsunshine guys. The swimsuit was from @evansclothing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)



The former TOWIE star has been in an on-and-off relationship with her partner Rami Hawash. The pair first got engaged in 2013 before calling things off.

However, since rekindling their love, Gemma confirmed they were engaged again in December 2021.

Meanwhile, Gemma insisted she will be having a baby this year. Following their engagement, Gemma also plans to finally get married in 2026.

‘Happiness is radiating from you’

Following the upload, fans took to the comments section to praise Gemma.

“Because you’re beautiful inside and out,” one user wrote.

“Looking incredible darling,” another person shared.

“Gemma you are a sort girl, sexy intelligent and beautiful,” a third remarked.

“Happiness is radiating from you,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth person added: “Beauty attracts beauty.”

Read more: Gemma Collins announces she will be ‘having a baby’ with fiancé Rami Hawash in 2026

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!