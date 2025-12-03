King Charles welcomes President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on state visit

King Charles is hosting the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on a momentous state visit to the UK this week.

President Steinmeier has been graciously welcomed to Windsor Castle and already, tongues are wagging.

Body language expert Darren Stanton has already sussed out how the king is feeling.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were there to welcome President Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender (Credit: Andy Rain /EPA/Shutterstock)

King Charles welcomes President of Germany for state visit

Darren Stanton has analysed the key moments from the royals’ airport welcome and their subsequent meeting in Windsor.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Darren has reflected on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ welcoming of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender at the airport and the king and queen’s later meeting with the German president and first lady.

He explained: “In the footage of Kate and William meeting the German President, even though the camera captures them mostly from behind, their presence is immediately noticeable. Their similar height and the clean lines of their long overcoats give them a poised, unified silhouette.

“What really stands out, though, is the reaction of the German President and First Lady. The facial expressions are unmistakably genuine – broad smiles, visible crow’s feet, and warm eye contact. You can clearly see that the welcome they receive is heartfelt, suggesting a high level of popularity and admiration.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender are visiting for three days (Credit: Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Prince and Princess of Wales greet President Steinmeier

“Kate and William’s own non-verbal behaviour is especially interesting. They naturally mirror each other – a classic indicator of strong rapport. After shaking hands, for instance, they both let their arms fall to their sides in almost perfect synchrony. This kind of unconscious matching is common in pairs with deep trust and strong emotional alignment. They move with an ease and unity that’s almost reminiscent of dance partners, responding to the environment and to each other in coordinated, fluid ways.

“The president and first lady seem genuinely delighted. There’s a sense of warmth and even a touch of elation in their expressions, particularly when interacting with William, who is clearly well-regarded. There are genuine smiles, open postures, and consistently positive, engaged eye contact all around.”

It seems that the warmth and friendship felt through William and Kate’s initial greeting of the president and first lady continued on as the couple were met by the king and queen at Windsor Castle.

Darren described: “In the first meeting between the King, Camilla, and the German President and First Lady, Camilla’s outfit stands out immediately. Red can feel a little too intense or dominant for diplomatic settings, but the blue she chose strikes a perfect balance: it’s visually striking while still signalling calm communication, openness, and approachability. In this context, it frames her as warm, confident, and receptive.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have greeted President Frank-Walter and First Lady Elke Büdenbender today (Credit: Andy Rain /EPA/Shutterstock)

Lovely moments shared between William and Kate

“There are also some lovely moments between Kate and William, caught laughing and smiling at each other. Their eye contact is consistently strong, and that kind of easy, shared amusement speaks to their natural rapport. They aren’t just presenting a united front; they genuinely enjoy each other’s company, and it comes through in those unguarded exchanges.”

Meanwhile, the interaction between President Steinmeier and King Charles is said to be quite telling, according to Darren.

Apparently, the duo demonstrated a clear sense of familiarity, as if they are in fact old friends.

Notable, especially as this is the first German state visit to the UK in 27 years.

King Charles gives warm greeting to President Steinmeier on day one of state visit

“The meeting between the president and the king is equally telling. Their handshake has the familiarity of old friends: Charles not only clasps the President’s hand but places his other hand on the President’s arm,” Darren explained. “That kind of touch is an intentional extension of a standard handshake. It conveys warmth, trust, and a level of comfort that goes beyond formality. You don’t use that gesture unless you feel a genuine connection.”

And it seemed that the First Lady and Camilla got on just as well.

German First Lady and Queen Camilla hit it off

“Similarly, the first lady and Camilla greet each other with a double kiss and a warm handshake. Camilla’s facial expression throughout is relaxed and authentic – open eyes, softened facial muscles, and a genuine smile. There’s no sense of strain or effort, which suggests she feels completely at ease in the setting.”

Darren went on to muse: “Since Charles became king, I haven’t seen a moment where his expressions felt forced or insincere. Everything here – the smiles, the eye contact, the physical closeness – indicates that this has been a genuinely convivial and successful start to the visit, marked by ease, rapport, and mutual respect.”

German state visit plans

The visit will go on for a few days and the German president’s visit will include a lavish state banquet.

President Steinmeier’s visit has already included meeting the Prime Minister at Downing Street and speaking in Parliament.

What do you think? Will you tune in?