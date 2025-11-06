Announcement made over King Charles’ residences Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle as tickets revealed

It seems King Charles is going ahead with his plans for his royal residences as it’s been confirmed tickets for Windsor Castle visits will be available.

The news comes amid speculation over whether the monarchy will be keeping a low profile following Andrew Mountbatten Windsor being stripped of his titles and subsequent exit from Royal Lodge.

Despite the ongoing drama, some royal residences still have a string of events in full swing.

An announcement of tickets for the summer season at Buckingham Palace, came to light this week. Royal fans will also be able to buy tickets to visit Windsor Castle.

You can take a look inside where the royals live (Credit: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

You can buy tickets to look inside Windsor Castle

The Royal Collection Trust shared that the public can now buy themselves a pass to tour the regal rooms inside the palace.

The post, alongside a snap of a sun-soaked Buckingham Palace, explained: “Plan your visit to the royal residences next year! Buckingham Palace will be open 9 July to 27 September 2026 and you can book your tickets now.

“Tickets are also now available for Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse across 2026. Let us know if you are planning a visit next year?”

In just a day, the post has garnered over 1000 likes. Plenty of royal fans also sounded off in the comments.

“I would love to,” chimed in one.

“I’m planning to visit the East Wing and State Rooms, but the tickets are not available yet,” explained another.

A third simply commented a row of love-heart eye emojis to imply their excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Collection Trust (@royalcollectiontrust)

King Charles’ residences plough on with plans

Summer 2024 was a record-breaking success for the the palace. This was demonstrated in the Sovereign Grant Report.

The report explained that “income supplementing the Sovereign Grant increased to £21.5 million, driven by a record year for visitors to Buckingham Palace during the Summer Opening and through special tours of the newly reserviced East Wing”.

The wing reportedly “welcomed 10,735 visitors”.

It is clear that the ongoing drama swirling around the palace isn’t putting the breaks on things.

Buckingham Palace garners a ton of visitors (Credit: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor latest

In recent weeks Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shared that he was giving up his dukedom.

Just days later, Buckingham Palace stated that he had been stripped of his ‘style’ of HRH, as well as his title as Prince.

Two of his honours were also taken away from him – Knight of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

Where Andrew would live was also brought into question.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor could be moving to Sandringham

Andrew is reportedly expected to move to Sandringham after his eviction from Royal Lodge, where he will live in a private property on the estate, funded by the king.

Esports Bet currently has Andrew at 10/11 to move to Sandringham when he eventually leaves Royal Lodge.

In the meantime, the king is set to open a magical light show at Sandringham. So, it is clear that the usual festivities haven’t been put on hold.

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten Windsor ‘probably will’ have to bow to daughters

So, will you be visiting Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.